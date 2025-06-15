Ajit Pawar warns Metro of 10 crore fine over debris, traffic chaos 

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has come down heavily on Maha-Metro and civic officials over the growing traffic congestion and waterlogging issues, causing public inconvenience in Pune. He issued a stern warning to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), threatening a penalty of ₹10 crore to the metro for failure to clear debris from metro construction before the Palkhi arrival. Pawar said Pune has been facing relentless rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. (HT)

Pawar was in Pune for the traffic review meeting and criticised the stalled metro works, especially in areas like Hinjewadi, which have become major obstacles to smooth traffic flow.

“If the rubble and blockages caused by the Metro project are not removed immediately, a penalty notice of ₹10 crore will be issued by PMRDA to Metro. Metro officials have requested an extension of two to three days to clear the debris,” he said.

Pune has been facing relentless rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. Combined with incomplete metro works and debris-filled roads, this has worsened traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

Pawar reviews Wari preparedness

Pawar also reviewed preparations for the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, during which thousands of devotees of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj arrive in Pune with their palkhis (holy processions), further straining traffic flow.

“During the Palkhi procession, devotees often take whichever roads are accessible. It is essential to ensure that no debris or mud remains on these routes to avoid inconvenience,” he said.

He also directed officials to remove all flex banners and advertising hoardings from the Palkhi routes to maintain a clear passage for the devotees.

In light of the recent flood-like situation at Dive Ghat on Friday, Pawar instructed the administration to take comprehensive safety measures along the Wari route, which is scheduled for later this month.

Pawar chaired a review meeting attended by divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune municipal commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, and district collector Jitendra Dudi.

“The road widening work at Dive Ghat is ongoing, and thousands of Warkaris will pass through this stretch. The administration must install proper barricades to ensure safe passage of the Palkhi. Given the heavy rain witnessed recently, officials should remain on high alert,” Pawar said.

He also instructed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to deploy personnel in alert mode along the Wari route in both Pune and Solapur districts. Additionally, he emphasised the need to provide clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and access to healthcare services for the Warkaris.

During the meeting, Pawar also reviewed the city’s COVID-19 situation. While he noted that the situation remains under control, he urged continued vigilance.

“There is no need to panic, but we must stay alert. The government has made adequate preparations. However, basic precautions must still be observed, especially during large gatherings like the Wari,” he said.