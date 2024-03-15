Ajit Pawar, wife Sunetra attend meetings in Baramati

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar on Thursday addressed various events at Baramati tehsil ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Even as many had expected, Pawar, however, did not announce his wife’s candidature. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar on Thursday addressed various events at Baramati tehsil. (HT FILE)

Sunetra is likely to be the Lok Sabha Baramati constituency candidate of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar visited the recently completed local projects at Baramati at 7am. Later, the couple attended a function where electric vehicles were handed over to the disabled.

Ajit later attended the sugar factory and Jejuri trust programme. Against the background of LS election, since last few weeks, Sunetra has been daily visiting many places, including the homes of senior leaders, in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar on Thursday announced that Mahayuti will defeat Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha this time and make Sunetra victorious.