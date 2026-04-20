Akola, Wardha touch 45°C as Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra reels under heat despite rain alert

Pune : Satara: A man walks on the dried-up bed of Shivsagar Lake (Koyna backwaters) on a hot summer day, in Satara, Maharashtra, Friday, June 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_7_2019_000076A) (PTI)

While unseasonal rainfall has been forecast across parts of Maharashtra, large swathes of central Maharashtra continue to grapple with intense heat, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels and offering little immediate relief.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Akola and Wardha have emerged among the hottest locations in the state; each recording a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. The spike marks one of the highest readings of the season for these stations but IMD officials clarified that the conditions do not yet meet technical criteria for a ‘heatwave’ as the departure from normal remains within defined thresholds. In Akola, for instance, the temperature was recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Still, the heat has been widespread and persistent. Several other districts across Vidarbha and adjoining regions have reported similarly high temperatures, indicating a broader pattern of elevated heat across the state.

IMD data shows that at least seven weather stations in central Maharashtra and 12 stations across Marathwada and Vidarbha recorded maximum temperatures of 40°C or above. Interestingly, the surge in temperatures comes at a time when the IMD has issued a rainfall alert for several districts. Weather officials said that while isolated pre-monsoon showers are expected over the coming days, their impact is likely to be short-lived and localised. The prevailing atmospheric conditions continue to favour heat retention, limiting the cooling effect of sporadic rainfall. Pre-monsoon patterns often result in a combination of high temperatures and isolated thunderstorm activity.

Pune, too, experienced hot weather conditions, with the maximum temperature reaching 40.7°C. The continued spell of high temperatures has led to discomfort among residents, particularly during peak afternoon hours when heat intensity is at its highest. About the forecast ahead, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD, said, “The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies that may turn generally cloudy by afternoon or evening, with possibilities of thunderstorms, lightning, and light rainfall in parts of the state until April 22 and potentially beyond.”

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious amid the prevailing conditions. Advisories include avoiding direct exposure to the Sun during peak hours, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.