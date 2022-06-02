Alignment of Ambil odha: SC upholds HC stay order, asks PMC to stop work
The Supreme Court (SC), on Thursday, upheld the stay order issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) on December 23, 2021, regarding the work of straightening the alignment of Ambil odha (stream) near Dandekar bridge.
Petitioners Kishor Kamble and Meghraj Nimbalkar had raised concerns about the work undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to alter the alignment of the stream.
The Bombay HC had directed the PMC to maintain the status quo on the work of altering the alignment of the stream. The bench comprising Justices AA Sayed and Abhay Ahuja, after hearing the counsel for the parties in their order dated December 23, 2021, had stated, “We note that in the report of PriMove Infrastructure Development Consultants Pvt Ltd, dated April 2020, it is interalia recommended to avoid diverting natural nallahs or streams.”
Petitioner’s counsel Advocate Asim Sarode, Advocate Abhay Anturkar and Advocate Justice George Thomas who appeared before the SC bench of judges Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna told the bench that the stay order issued by the HC on December 23, 2021, was quashed on May 6, 2022, which led to the digging of a non-existent culvert with several excavators. While the irrigation department has not given permission to dig such a new nullah, the corporation is causing permanent damage to the environment by enforcing the law, the counsels informed the court.
The petitioners had alleged that the PMC does not have any powers to alter the alignment of the stream but it was doing so in the interest of real estate developers. The PMC, along with Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), had taken up the demolition of huts alongside the stream and levelling of the land by changing the alignment of the stream in 2021. There were protests from the residents and the work had to be stopped after government intervention.
Ambil Odha witnessed flooding in 2019 which claimed lives of 26 people and damaged ₹200 crores worth of goods and property.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics