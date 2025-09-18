Ambedkar shows solidarity with students’ protest over delay in fellowships

PUNE: The indefinite protest launched by PhD research scholars of BARTI (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute); SARTHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Organisation); and MahaJyoti (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute) entered its third day on Wednesday, with students demanding immediate release of fellowships and issuance of pending advertisements for research scholarships. The protest, which began at Goodluck Chowk, has drawn participation from students representing four state universities. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar visited the protest site showing solidarity with the students demanding immediate release of fellowships. (HT)

According to the students, no advertisements for PhD research fellowships have been issued by SARTHI and MahaJyoti since 2023; and by BARTI since 2022. As a result, hundreds of scholars, many from marginalised backgrounds, have been forced to fund their own research or put their academic work on hold. Despite repeated correspondence with the ministries and officials, no concrete response has been received, the protesters said. The students have complained of bureaucratic apathy, of documents submitted on time being rejected for minor errors, of pending stipend sheets, of officials unreachable on calls or being rude and dismissive.

Amid the growing frustration, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar visited the protest site on Wednesday, showing solidarity with the students. He launched a sharp attack on the state government, accusing it of ‘divide and rule policies’ in treating institutes differently and denying funds despite budgetary allocations. “The government is applying the same mentality as the British did, pitting communities against each other instead of fulfilling legitimate demands,’ he said. Ambedkar criticised the state’s focus on skills’ development over research, saying, “Unemployment is already soaring. After a year of training under these so-called skills’ programmes, youths remain jobless. These are fake dreams. What this country needs is research and investment in knowledge creation and not hollow promises.”

Ambedkar demanded that all three institutes BARTI, SARTHI and MahaJyoti adopt a common framework for fellowships, with funds sanctioned from the date of registration and stipends disbursed monthly. He urged that advertisements for fresh fellowships be released immediately. Calling for escalation of the protest, he urged students to shift their agitation from Pune to Mumbai’s Mantralaya. “Political decisions are made at Mantralaya. If you want results, the protest should be there,” he said. Ambedkar also warned of wider unrest if student demands remain unaddressed. Drawing parallels with the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal, he said, “If the government does not wake up now, India could see a similar situation in two months. The fear is visible in the system. Students should take advantage of it.” The VBA chief linked the fellowship crisis to broader economic challenges, cautioning that tariff changes and industrial slowdowns could soon throw lakhs out of work in the textile, gems and jewellery, and even Information Technology (IT) sectors. “Backward communities are being pushed out of competition in white-collar jobs. This is not just about research fellowships; it is about survival,” he warned.

Sangita Magar, a research scholar, said, “It is unfortunate that instead of stipend entries, what reaches our ears is the rude language of the staff. This neglect has mentally broken many of us.”

Another student, Priyanka Ingale, appealed for state intervention, stressing that despite complete documentation, MahaJyoti continues to delay payments.

Student activist Rahul Sasane noted that Ambedkar also connected students with senior police officials and assured them of arranging a meeting with the chief minister by evening.

Despite support from political parties, students said they will continue their protest until such time concrete steps are taken; advertisements are issued; pending fellowships are sanctioned; and a uniform, time-bound disbursal system is established.