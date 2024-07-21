Amid call to reunite with uncle, Ajit says will fight local body polls independently 

puneletters@hindustantimes.com A day later, he said both the Pawars must sink their differences and come together. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Pawar supporter and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode along with Junnar legislator Atul Benke on Sunday urged Ajit and Sharad Pawar to reunite “in the interest of party” and state. The call for the reunion came when Ajit Pawar held a meeting with workers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday, where he said that NCP has decided to fight Assembly polls in alliance while going solo for local body elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Atul Benke met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. A day later, he said both the Pawars must sink their differences and come together. Following the announcement, Ajit Pawar’s supporters are clamouring for junior Pawar to return to the original party.

Benke had earlier said, “Assembly elections are still two and a half months away. Saheb (Sharad Pawar) did not say anything to me during the visit. So, there is no question of where to go. There have been many changes in politics. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar will come together,” he said.

Bansode echoed the same sentiments saying, “If Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar come together, I will be the happiest person. I will also request Ajit Pawar to unite with Sharad Pawar.”

Meanwhile while addressing the NCP workers meeting in Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar said that his party would fight local body elections independently while assembly elections would be fought with alliance partners.

“Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city and rural gatherings were to be held but the gathering in the rural areas could not take place. I offer my respect to all the Gurus today. Some rumors are being spread but they should not be believed. Whatever decision has been taken today has been taken for development.”

Regarding going solo for local body and municipal polls, Pawar said “It is being predicted that the assembly elections will be held either at the end of October or the first week of November. Also, the largest one-day camp in the state is to be held in Pune. We will contest the Lok Sabha- Vidhan Sabha elections with our alliance partners; However, we have to fight the local body elections on our own,” said Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, when asked about the reunion, Sharad Pawar rejected the claim saying that Benke had come to meet and there was no discussion on the issue.