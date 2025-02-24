Amid speculation of party switch, former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar to meet supporters

Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has called a meeting of his supporters on Tuesday adding fuel to speculation over switching party. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant during an event in the city on Saturday, said people like Dhangekar are welcome to the party. (HT PHOTO)

The speculation gained momentum after Dhangekar updated his social media status with a photo of himself wearing a saffron cap and muffler. Also, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant during an event in the city on Saturday, said people like Dhangekar are welcome to the party.

When asked about a possible party switch, Dhangekar dismissed the claims, stating, “The photo was taken while celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.”

Sources indicated that Dhangekar has been in discussions with senior Shiv Sena leaders and is likely to join the party ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Samant extended an open invitation to Dhangekar. “If a worker like him wants to work in public life, there is no better option than Eknath Shinde Saheb,” he said.

Responding to the offer, Dhangekar stated, “There is nothing wrong with inviting me. They know my work, and perhaps that’s why they want me in their party. After their offer, I now have to meet my supporters and take a decision accordingly.”

Political analysts remain doubtful about Dhangekar’s possible move to Shiv Sena, given that the Kasba constituency—where he has influence—is traditionally considered a BJP stronghold within the Mahayuti alliance. In the opposition MVA, however, Dhangekar has a strong chance of securing a ticket.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, have remained silent on the matter.