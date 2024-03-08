Amid worsening air quality MPCB initiates action against stone crushing plants in Pune

In the wake of rising pollution in Pune the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has sprung into action and started a district-wide special drive against ready mix concrete and stone crushing plants. A total of 34 units (18 stone crushing plants and 16 ready mix concrete plants) have been inspected by the officials. (HT PHOTO)

The MPCB started the drive from Monday this week and inspected such plants in the Maval and Hinjewadi areas.

A total of 34 units (18 stone crushing plants and 16 ready mix concrete plants) have been inspected by the officials.

The MPCB has issued closure notices to four stone-crushing units in these areas. Show cause notices have been issued to six stone crushing plants and proposed directions to eight such plants.

Furthermore, action will be taken against 16 ready mix concrete plants located in Hinjewadi next week, said officials.

The proposal has been submitted to the regional officer of MPCB, informing the officials. However, the action is likely to affect the developers given the massive ongoing action.

V V Killedar, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune, informed inspection of plants on priority has been started in areas from which complaints have been received by the board from residents.

“We have initially started inspections in the Maval and Hinjewadi area. In the next week inspections will be conducted in Bavadi, Wagholi and Lonikand. All such plants will be inspected across the district,” he said.

As per officials amongst the violations, the stone crushers were found operating sans sprinkler in place emitting dust from stone crushing causing air pollution.

Besides, these units had no internal tar road and no tyre washing for transporting vehicles was done.

Also, dust collectors covering the plant were missing. The rules were violated leading to massive air pollution, said the officials.

Ravi Andhale, regional officer of MPCB, Pune, informed that the action has been taken as per the provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the EP Act, 1986.

“The plants are not allowed to exceed the standard for carcinogenic PM2.5 emissions, which is 60 ug/m3 for annual average and 100 ug/m3 for daily average. Similarly, for the PM 10 it is 100 ug/m3 for the annual average and 150 ug/m3 for the daily average,” he said.

“The eight stone crushing plants which have been issued proposed directions will be again inspected for compliance and in case of failure stern action will be taken against them,” added Andhale.