Pune: After over two decades in engineering services, civil engineer and entrepreneur Yogesh Desai, 51, wanted answers to questions familiar to many business owners. How efficiently were employees working? How much time was productive? What did a project cost to execute, and how profitable was it? An AI-enabled work intelligence platform

Project management platforms tracked progress, but he struggled to find one that brought operational performance, resource utilisation and financial health together in real time.

“Most platforms track the technical progress of a project. But, as a business owner, I wanted to know much more,” said Yogesh. “I wanted all this information on a single dashboard, available 24x7.”

Having provided engineering services for over 26 years, he understood the limitations of existing systems. Monitoring operations meant using several software platforms alongside management reports prepared through Excel or Power BI. Information depended on individuals and was available only periodically.

Yogesh tried demonstrations and trials of alternative platforms. Some addressed individual requirements, but none offered the combined operational and financial intelligence he sought. Customisation was another obstacle.

“One platform we used cost around ₹2 lakh annually, while customisation was quoted at ₹10,000 per hour. Sometimes the cost of customisation exceeded the annual subscription itself,” he said.

Developing an idea

Conversations with professionals in India and the United States reinforced his belief that there was room for a different approach. In 2025, Yogesh began developing his idea for an AI-enabled work intelligence platform. He established Ark Logic LLP with his wife, Jyoti Desai, to build OpVyap, bringing operational, resource and financial information together.

The couple invested ₹20 lakh of their own funds and retained equal ownership. The product idea was Yogesh’s. He recruited two IT engineers to start development, adding people as the work expanded. The company now employs 27 people.

A proof of concept covering data input was ready by December 2025. After three iterations, the beta version launched in March 2026, followed by further upgrades.

OpVyap measures productivity, utilisation and efficiency at individual, team, department, project and company levels. For example, if an employee completes an eight-hour assignment in six hours, the platform records the time saved, helping managers allocate the remaining hours to other work.

Similarly, an assignment at an IT company or legal firm might be estimated at 20 hours but completed in 10 using AI tools. Tracking that difference can help management understand resource requirements and plan subsequent assignments.

Employees update tasks as work progresses. Supervisors verify completed work before it moves to the next stage. Clients can track project progress independently, without accessing confidential information about individual employee performance.

The platform also tracks billable and non-billable hours, project costs and revenue, allowing managers to assess performance without waiting for monthly reports.

The objective is to give owners a view of both how work is progressing and what it means for the business, rather than requiring them to piece together information from separate periodic reports.

Although Yogesh’s experience is in engineering services, he says OpVyap can serve industries that use billable hours or follow defined processes.

In manufacturing, a purchase order can be tracked through procurement, material receipt, production and delivery. Completion of one stage signals the beginning of the next, giving management visibility into where work stands. The same principle applies to IT services, legal practices, television production and government departments.

Growing clientele

The company has introduced OpVyap to engineering clients, including Precision Precast Solutions, and is using their feedback to refine it. A customer in the US has suggested features specifically for the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

Customers pay per user, depending on the features selected. The platform can also run on a client’s own servers to address data security concerns.

Ark Logic markets OpVyap through LinkedIn, social media, email campaigns, cold calls and Yogesh’s professional network. Approximately 200 people currently use the platform.

The company reports annual revenue of approximately $300,000 from its combined product and

services offerings. It has yet to break even and spends another ₹1 lakh monthly on product

development, including improvements suggested by clients.

Planning ahead

Over the next year, Yogesh wants to increase revenue, expand the customer base and strengthen his team. He aims to serve organisations ranging from 10 employees to over 10,000, with minimal training. His five-year ambition is to establish OpVyap as a globally recognised AI-enabled work intelligence platform.

“Running a business is a 24x7 responsibility,” he said. “But, business owners should not have to wait until the end of the month to understand how their company is performing. They should have that intelligence at their fingertips.”