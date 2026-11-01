Andhra minister Nara Lokesh shares update on chainsaw attack victim, says girl stable after bleeding controlled

In a post on X, Lokesh said he had been in constant touch with the medical team at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru to monitor the girl's condition.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday said the condition of a Class 10 girl student, who was allegedly attacked with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, is currently stable, with doctors having managed to control the bleeding.

Who was accused of attacking the girl, and what had police alleged about his motive?

Who was accused of attacking the girl, and what had police alleged about his motive?

What is the current condition of the Class 10 girl attacked in Rapthadu?

What is the current condition of the Class 10 girl attacked in Rapthadu?

"I have been in constant touch with the medical team at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, to check on the little girl's condition. I am relieved to hear that the doctors have managed to control the bleeding and that her condition is currently stable. She is undergoing orthopaedic surgery, which will be followed by plastic surgery to treat her facial and other injuries," he wrote.

Expressing gratitude to the doctors and medical staff treating the girl, Lokesh further wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who are doing everything possible to help her recover. She has already endured so much, and I sincerely pray that she makes a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts and prayers remain with her and her family."

The girl was allegedly brutally attacked with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district.

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Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the brutal attack on the Class 10 girl student inside her classroom in Anantapur district and directed the police to swiftly track down the accused and ensure the harshest legal punishment.

The Chief Minister also spoke over the phone with the student, who was allegedly attacked by a man in Rapthadu. The victim's mother was present during the conversation.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Naidu assured the girl to "stay brave" and promised that the "accused would be caught and severely punished."

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He also gave her confidence that all efforts would be made to protect her and that the government would stand fully by her side.

Naidu further spoke with local MLA Paritala Sunita regarding the medical assistance being provided to the student, according to the CMO.

The CM also directed the concerned officials to ensure better medical treatment for another student who was injured in the attack, which the CMO described as a "madman attack."