Weekly Tarot Horoscope, November 1 to November 7, 2026: Past challenges may lead to fresh opportunities

Aries: High Priestess + Three of Swords + Five of Cups
This week encourages emotional reflection and trusting your intuition. You may find yourself revisiting a disappointment or recognizing feelings you've kept hidden. Rather than focusing on what hasn't worked out, give yourself space to heal and understand what you truly need. A clearer perspective may emerge when you stop seeking answers from situations that have already run their course.
Lucky Colour: Deep Purple
Lucky Ritual: Write down an emotion you're ready to release and place the paper somewhere private as a reminder of your intention to move forward.
Recognition and progress could make this a rewarding week. Your efforts may receive appreciation, while an important conversation or decision brings greater clarity. You may also have an opportunity to resolve a situation that requires fairness and accountability. Stay confident, but make sure your choices are guided by honesty and sound judgment.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write down one achievement you're proud of and one goal you want to pursue next.
Crystal Remedy: Citrine, Sodalite, Green Jade
Gemini: Judgement + Eight of Pentacles + Hierophant
A period of reassessment could help you recognize how much you've grown. You may feel ready to take your skills more seriously, pursue further learning, or commit to a structured plan. Guidance from an experienced person could prove useful. Consistent effort and a willingness to learn may bring meaningful progress.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Spend time organizing your goals and creating a simple weekly learning or productivity plan.
This week asks you to balance clear thinking with hope. Differences of opinion or competing priorities may create some tension, but you don't need to engage in every disagreement. Keep your boundaries firm and focus on the bigger picture. A renewed sense of optimism could help you find a constructive way through challenges.
Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue
Lucky Ritual: Clear a small space in your home and spend a few minutes setting an intention for peace and clarity.
Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Labradorite, Blue Lace Agate
Leo: King of Swords + Empress + Knight of Pentacles
A productive week may bring together strategic thinking and steady growth. You could make an important decision about work, finances, or personal priorities. There is potential to nurture something valuable, but patience will be essential. Avoid rushing results; a thoughtful and consistent approach may serve you better.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Ritual: Review your priorities and give attention to one project that deserves long-term commitment.
Crystal Remedy: Tiger's Eye, Sunstone, Bronzite
Virgo: Strength + King of Pentacles + Eight of Wands
Your determination and practical judgment could help you make impressive progress. Financial or professional matters may become more active, with news or opportunities arriving sooner than expected. Stay composed when things accelerate, and trust the experience you've gained. Your ability to remain steady under pressure may be a real advantage.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Ritual: Write down a financial or professional intention and identify one action you can take toward it this week.
Crystal Remedy: Hematite, Green Aventurine, Pyrite
Libra: Ten of Swords + Ace of Pentacles + King of Wands
An ending may create room for a promising new beginning. If something has recently felt exhausting or disappointing, this week could help you redirect your attention toward a more rewarding opportunity. Your confidence may return as you take the initiative and recognize your own potential. Focus on what can be built next rather than what has ended.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Ritual: Clear out one item connected to an old chapter and make space for something new.
Crystal Remedy: Carnelian, Citrine, Smoky Quartz
Scorpio: Queen of Wands + Ten of Pentacles + Emperor
This could be a strong week for ambition, stability, and long-term planning. Your confidence may attract attention, while family, financial, or professional matters could require a more organized approach. You may feel ready to take greater control of your future. Use your influence wisely and avoid becoming too rigid about how things should unfold.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Organize your finances or workspace and set one clear intention for lasting stability.
Crystal Remedy: Garnet, Black Tourmaline, Tiger's Eye
You may feel caught between caution and the desire to start something new. Past challenges could make you hesitant, even when an exciting possibility appears. This week invites you to recognize which limitations are genuine and which may be rooted in fear. Take a small step toward change without ignoring what experience has taught you.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Ritual: Write down one fear holding you back and one practical action that could help you move beyond it.
Capricorn: Ace of Wands + Two of Cups + Knight of Swords
A fresh idea, partnership, or exciting conversation could create momentum this week. You may feel motivated to pursue a new project or work closely with someone who shares your enthusiasm. However, the Knight of Swords cautions against moving so quickly that important details get overlooked. Let inspiration guide you, but keep your communication thoughtful.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Ritual: Write down a new idea and identify the first realistic step toward bringing it to life.
Crystal Remedy: Red Jasper, Rose Quartz, Fluorite
Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles + Four of Wands + Page of Wands
A positive week for enjoying your achievements, strengthening connections, and exploring fresh interests. You may have reasons to celebrate a personal milestone or feel more secure in your current circumstances. A new idea or invitation could add excitement to your routine. Allow yourself to enjoy the progress you've made while staying curious about what's next.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Ritual: Celebrate a small achievement and make time for an activity that inspires you.
Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine, Sunstone, Amazonite
A meaningful chapter may be reaching completion, giving you the confidence to look toward the future. Memories, familiar relationships, or past experiences could remind you how far you've come. This is a good week to consider broader possibilities and make plans for the next stage of your journey. Let the past offer wisdom without limiting your vision.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Ritual: Reflect on one chapter you've completed and write down three possibilities you'd like to explore next.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More