Weekly Tarot Horoscope, November 1 to November 7, 2026: Past challenges may lead to fresh opportunities

Aries: High Priestess + Three of Swords + Five of Cups This week encourages emotional reflection and trusting your intuition. You may find yourself revisiting a disappointment or recognizing feelings you've kept hidden. Rather than focusing on what hasn't worked out, give yourself space to heal and understand what you truly need. A clearer perspective may emerge when you stop seeking answers from situations that have already run their course. Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write down an emotion you're ready to release and place the paper somewhere private as a reminder of your intention to move forward.

Crystal Remedy: Amethyst, Rhodonite, Prehnite

Taurus: Six of Wands + Ace of Swords + Justice Recognition and progress could make this a rewarding week. Your efforts may receive appreciation, while an important conversation or decision brings greater clarity. You may also have an opportunity to resolve a situation that requires fairness and accountability. Stay confident, but make sure your choices are guided by honesty and sound judgment.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one achievement you're proud of and one goal you want to pursue next.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine, Sodalite, Green Jade

Gemini: Judgement + Eight of Pentacles + Hierophant A period of reassessment could help you recognize how much you've grown. You may feel ready to take your skills more seriously, pursue further learning, or commit to a structured plan. Guidance from an experienced person could prove useful. Consistent effort and a willingness to learn may bring meaningful progress.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend time organizing your goals and creating a simple weekly learning or productivity plan.

Crystal Remedy: Fluorite, Pyrite, Lapis Lazuli

Cancer: Queen of Swords + Star + Five of Wands This week asks you to balance clear thinking with hope. Differences of opinion or competing priorities may create some tension, but you don't need to engage in every disagreement. Keep your boundaries firm and focus on the bigger picture. A renewed sense of optimism could help you find a constructive way through challenges.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Lucky Ritual: Clear a small space in your home and spend a few minutes setting an intention for peace and clarity.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine, Labradorite, Blue Lace Agate

Leo: King of Swords + Empress + Knight of Pentacles A productive week may bring together strategic thinking and steady growth. You could make an important decision about work, finances, or personal priorities. There is potential to nurture something valuable, but patience will be essential. Avoid rushing results; a thoughtful and consistent approach may serve you better.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Review your priorities and give attention to one project that deserves long-term commitment.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger's Eye, Sunstone, Bronzite

Virgo: Strength + King of Pentacles + Eight of Wands Your determination and practical judgment could help you make impressive progress. Financial or professional matters may become more active, with news or opportunities arriving sooner than expected. Stay composed when things accelerate, and trust the experience you've gained. Your ability to remain steady under pressure may be a real advantage.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Write down a financial or professional intention and identify one action you can take toward it this week.

Crystal Remedy: Hematite, Green Aventurine, Pyrite

Libra: Ten of Swords + Ace of Pentacles + King of Wands An ending may create room for a promising new beginning. If something has recently felt exhausting or disappointing, this week could help you redirect your attention toward a more rewarding opportunity. Your confidence may return as you take the initiative and recognize your own potential. Focus on what can be built next rather than what has ended.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Clear out one item connected to an old chapter and make space for something new.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian, Citrine, Smoky Quartz

Scorpio: Queen of Wands + Ten of Pentacles + Emperor This could be a strong week for ambition, stability, and long-term planning. Your confidence may attract attention, while family, financial, or professional matters could require a more organized approach. You may feel ready to take greater control of your future. Use your influence wisely and avoid becoming too rigid about how things should unfold.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Organize your finances or workspace and set one clear intention for lasting stability.

Crystal Remedy: Garnet, Black Tourmaline, Tiger's Eye

Sagittarius: Nine of Wands + Fool + Eight of Swords You may feel caught between caution and the desire to start something new. Past challenges could make you hesitant, even when an exciting possibility appears. This week invites you to recognize which limitations are genuine and which may be rooted in fear. Take a small step toward change without ignoring what experience has taught you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Write down one fear holding you back and one practical action that could help you move beyond it.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian, Labradorite, Clear Quartz

Capricorn: Ace of Wands + Two of Cups + Knight of Swords A fresh idea, partnership, or exciting conversation could create momentum this week. You may feel motivated to pursue a new project or work closely with someone who shares your enthusiasm. However, the Knight of Swords cautions against moving so quickly that important details get overlooked. Let inspiration guide you, but keep your communication thoughtful.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Ritual: Write down a new idea and identify the first realistic step toward bringing it to life.

Crystal Remedy: Red Jasper, Rose Quartz, Fluorite

Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles + Four of Wands + Page of Wands A positive week for enjoying your achievements, strengthening connections, and exploring fresh interests. You may have reasons to celebrate a personal milestone or feel more secure in your current circumstances. A new idea or invitation could add excitement to your routine. Allow yourself to enjoy the progress you've made while staying curious about what's next.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Celebrate a small achievement and make time for an activity that inspires you.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine, Sunstone, Amazonite

Pisces: The World + Six of Cups + Three of Wands A meaningful chapter may be reaching completion, giving you the confidence to look toward the future. Memories, familiar relationships, or past experiences could remind you how far you've come. This is a good week to consider broader possibilities and make plans for the next stage of your journey. Let the past offer wisdom without limiting your vision.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Reflect on one chapter you've completed and write down three possibilities you'd like to explore next.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone, Aquamarine, Labradorite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)