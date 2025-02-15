Menu Explore
Andekar murder case: 1,700-page charge sheet filed against 21 accused 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The dispute began when the Pune Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department took action against a general store in the Nana Peth area owned by Sanjivani Komkar

Pune city crime branch on Friday filed a 1,700-page charge sheet against 21 accused in connection with the murder of former municipal corporator Vanraj Andekar. The case, which stemmed from a family dispute, has seen the recording of statements from 39 witnesses, with strict legal actions underway.  

Adding to the tension, in 2023, members of the Andekar gang, including Krishna Andekar, allegedly killed Nikhil Akhade, a key member of Somnath Gaikwad’s gang. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Adding to the tension, in 2023, members of the Andekar gang, including Krishna Andekar, allegedly killed Nikhil Akhade, a key member of Somnath Gaikwad’s gang. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The dispute began when the Pune Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department took action against a general store in the Nana Peth area owned by Sanjivani Komkar. It was suspected that this move was made under the influence of Vanraj Andekar. Additionally, Sanjivani Komkar, Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Komkar, and Prakash Komkar had a long-standing property dispute with Andekar’s family, which allegedly fueled their anger. 

Adding to the tension, in 2023, members of the Andekar gang, including Krishna Andekar, allegedly killed Nikhil Akhade, a key member of Somnath Gaikwad’s gang. Seeking revenge, Gaikwad and the Komkar family allegedly conspired to eliminate Vanraj Andekar. 

Accordingly, on September 1, 2024, Andekar was shot dead by Akash Mhaske, Vivek Kadam, Tushar Kadam, and Sameer Kale while nine other accused stabbed him with a sharp weapon. 

During the police investigation, police recovered 7 pistols, 13 live cartridges, 7 machetes, 7 motorcycles, and 3 four-wheelers from the accused used during the crime. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ganesh Ingle and his team filed the charge sheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Friday. The court will now proceed with the legal process against the accused. 

