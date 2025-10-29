Andhare renews attack, fires salvo at women’s commission chief

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare renewed her attack on former MP and BJP leader Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar, while also levelling sharp allegations against the head of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSWC). Her remarks have further stoked the controversy over the death by suicide of a young woman doctor at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara on October 23.

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Andhare claimed she has evidence to back all the allegations she made on Monday. “I am not afraid of your ₹50-crore lawsuit. Do whatever you want; I will not back down,” she said, aiming her remarks at Nimbalkar, who had sent her a legal notice for allegedly defaming him.

Andhare also alleged that the Phaltan Police Station has turned into a “torture camp like the Parali police station”, accusing the police of shielding influential individuals. Referencing the 2022 attempted suicide of the Satara-based Agawane sisters, she said they had repeatedly mentioned Nimbalkar’s name in their letters to authorities, yet neither the state women’s commission nor the state government took any action.

Andhare accused MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar of supporting Nimbalkar and questioning the character of the deceased doctor instead of seeking justice for her. “The commission revealed the girl’s chats with a few people, but chatting with someone doesn’t give anyone the right to kill her,” she said. She alleged that the women’s commission is “being used for political rehabilitation” rather than protecting women’s rights.

Clarifying earlier statements, Andhare said, “I never directly named Ranjitsingh Nimbalkar as an accused, but I demanded that everyone whose names have come up in connection with this case be investigated.”

The Sena (UBT) leader accused the women’s commission of holding a press conference in favour of Nimbalkar after the chief minister gave him a “clean chit”. She warned NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, saying, “Please restrain such people. Don’t destroy your party by appointing the wrong individuals to responsible posts.”

Nimbalkar’s lawyer, Dheeraj Sayajirao Ghadge, said on Tuesday, “We have already said that my client does not have any connection with these allegations. They need to submit evidence in court, then we will see.”

Hindustan Times tried to contact MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar but she did not respond to text messages or phone calls.