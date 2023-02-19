Home / Cities / Pune News / Anganwadi workers to go on strike from today

Anganwadi workers to go on strike from today

Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The Eknath Shinde government, which came to power in the state had promised to look into the issue of low payments to these workers

On Monday, the workers plan to protest at Sassoon Hospital at 11 am. (HT PHOTO)
PUNE At least two lakh anganwadi workers and helpers will go on an indefinite strike from Monday (February 20) to draw the attention of the state government to the issue of poor wages. On Monday, the workers plan to protest at Sassoon Hospital at 11 am.

The Eknath Shinde government, which came to power in the state had promised to look into the issue on priority. However, Nitin Pawar, president of Anganwadi Employees Sabha Maharashtra, Pune, said, “As the government has failed to keep its promise we have decided to go on strike.”

Since last year, we have not received the rent for a few anganwadi centres from the state government, so the landlords are demanding to close the anganwadis. Pawar said, “After the Eknath Shinde government came into power the women and child development minister Mangal Prasad Lodha had promised to solve the anganwadi staff issue, but no action has been taken.”

“To bring the aspects of these various issues before the government, we will hold a silent protest. There will be a march from the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar near Sasson Hospital on Monday and this march will further go to the divisional commissioner’s office,” said Pawar.

