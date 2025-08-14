Animal birth control centres remain shut amid rise in dog bite cases

PUNE: While there is a surge in cases of dog bites in the city, two facilities that conduct the animal birth control (ABC) programme are closed since the past three months. What’s more, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported a rise in cases of dog bites despite a fall in the population of stray dogs in the city. Patiala, India- 16 July 2016:::: Stray dogs in Patiala on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times

The PMC veterinary department has appointed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to carry out the ABC programme at five locations namely Mundhwa, Wadki, Holkarwadi, Katraj, Baner, and Naidu hospital. Under the ABC programme, around 4,000 stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated on a monthly basis, with about 300 sterilisations and vaccinations carried out at each facility every month. However, the facilities at Baner and Naidu hospital are closed since the past three months. While the facility at Naidu hospital has been shut due to ongoing roadwork, the one at Baner has been closed for electrical maintenance; officials said. As a result, the sterilisation drive has been severely hampered which in turn has affected the goal of effectively controlling the stray dog population in the city. Following the merger of 34 villages with the PMC, there is a need for more such facilities carrying out the ABC programme.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said that the road department is carrying out resurfacing work near Naidu hospital due to which there is no access to that facility. Last month, the veterinary department has written to both the road and electrical departments, urging them to complete the pending road- and electrical maintenance- works on priority; Dr Funde-Bhosale said. “The prolonged closure of the two facilities is affecting our ABC programme, which is critical for public safety,” she said.

When contacted, Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, road department, PMC, said that he will look into the issue.

Of the Baner facility, Dr Funde-Bhosale said, “We are following up with the electrical department to carry out repair work on priority. We have also told the NGO to inform us if they do not want to conduct the ABC programme so that we can then appoint another organisation to conduct the same.”

When contacted, Manisha Shekatkar, head, electrical department, PMC, said, “I am unaware of any such correspondence received from the veterinary department.”

As per the last stray dog Census carried out by the PMC in May 2023, the estimated stray dog population in the city has reduced from 315,000 in 2018 to 179,940 in 2023; officials said. The 34 villages merged with the PMC were not part of the last Census. Still, no ABC programme has been carried out in these villages which alone have a stray dog population of over 1.50 lakh.