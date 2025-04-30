Annual exam results on May 1, summer holidays from May 2 for State Board schools

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) education department officially announced on Tuesday that all municipal primary schools, as well as privately managed aided, unaided, and self-financed primary schools under the State Board, must declare their annual examination results on May 1, 2025. Following this, summer vacations will begin on May 2. According to the directive, all schools under PMC’s jurisdiction, irrespective of management or medium of instruction, must announce results after the Maharashtra Day flag-hoisting ceremony on May 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the directive, all schools under PMC’s jurisdiction, irrespective of management or medium of instruction, must announce results after the Maharashtra Day flag-hoisting ceremony on May 1. However, the department clarified that these instructions apply only to State Board schools and not to schools affiliated with other boards.

The school education department has instructed students to participate in online and offline classes via the ‘Nipun Maharashtra’ app from May 2 onwards. Parents’ mobile numbers will be registered in the app to facilitate access to these classes.

Ankush Patil, principal of a municipal school, expressed concerns about the impact on students’ break time.

“While academic continuity is important, students also need a proper vacation to refresh before the next academic session begins,” Patil said.

Reactions from parents were mixed regarding the initiative. While some expressed support, others raised concerns about additional academic pressure.

Vishakha Kulkarni, a parent, remarked, “This is a commendable step to keep children constructively engaged during the summer, particularly through the use of technology.”

Conversely, Manish Kande, another parent, expressed reservations, stating, “Given the already demanding academic calendar, summer vacations should serve as a period of rest rather than an extension of academic activities.”