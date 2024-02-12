Another accused escapes police custody at Sassoon Hospital

The accused who was arrested in connection with derogatory remarks related to Swati Mohol on social media, managed to escape from police custody while admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for medical treatment on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Marshal Luis Lilakar (24) resident of Akurdi. The incident occurred at Sassoon General Hospital at around 8:00 am on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Marshal Luis Lilakar (24) resident of Akurdi. (HT PHOTO)

Lilakar had allegedly posted derogatory remarks against Swati Mohol on social media. Considering the gravity of the situation, police registered a case against Lilakar under sections of 500, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 of the Information Technology Act and arrested him on February 9. According to the Police, after the arrest, Lilakar was in Police custody at Vishrambaug Police Station.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Swati Mohol is the wife of gangster Sharad Mohol, who was recently shot dead near his residence in Kothrud.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Tambe said, “On Sunday morning the accused was feeling chest pain hence he was brought to Sasson Hospital along with a policeman from the cyber cell with tight security. During medical treatment, the accused escaped from OPD at around 8 am.”

Following Lilakar’s escape, the Pune police have launched a massive manhunt, deploying eight teams to track down and re-apprehend the accused. The escape has raised questions about the security protocols in place at Sassoon Hospital and the efficacy of police measures to prevent such incidents.

Recently Lalit Patil, a drug kingpin who was admitted at Sassoon General Hospital escaped on October 2, 2023. According to authorities, he was admitted for his Hernia-related surgery but before surgery, he escaped from hospital. Later on October 17, he was arrested by Mumbai police from a village in between Bengaluru and Chennai.