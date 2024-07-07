Anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud

The drive targeted illegal shops, and eateries in Rambaug Colony, Ideal Colony, Paud Road and surrounding areas
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday initiated anti-encroachment action in Kothrud and Karvenagar areas. The drive targeted illegal shops, and eateries in Rambaug Colony, Ideal Colony, Paud Road and surrounding areas. The PMC anti-encroachment department cleared the footpaths and roads in the area of illegal establishments. PMC officials used two JCBs and removed the encroachments from the front and side margins.