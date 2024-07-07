 Anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud - Hindustan Times
Anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The drive targeted illegal shops, and eateries in Rambaug Colony, Ideal Colony, Paud Road and surrounding areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday initiated anti-encroachment action in Kothrud and Karvenagar areas. The drive targeted illegal shops, and eateries in Rambaug Colony, Ideal Colony, Paud Road and surrounding areas. The PMC anti-encroachment department cleared the footpaths and roads in the area of illegal establishments. PMC officials used two JCBs and removed the encroachments from the front and side margins.

The PMC anti-encroachment department cleared the footpaths and roads in the area of illegal establishments. (HT PHOTO)
The PMC anti-encroachment department cleared the footpaths and roads in the area of illegal establishments. (HT PHOTO)

