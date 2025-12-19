Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
App-based cab users unlikely to get relief from arbitrary fares soon

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 08:58 am IST

Passengers using app-based transport services in Pune will likely face fluctuating fares until February, as new regulations await election code clearance.

Pune: Passengers using app-based transport services such as taxis and autorickshaws are unlikely to get relief from arbitrary and fluctuating fares at least until February next year. Although the state government has formulated the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy to regulate app-based aggregator companies, its implementation has been delayed due to the model code of conduct (MCC) in force for municipal elections, expected to be lifted around February next year.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 11, 2019: Taxi cabs operated by app based aggregators seen parked on the road, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 11, 2019. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) **To go with story by Ashish Mishra** (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Under the current aggregator-related rules of the transport department, app-based companies are required to follow certain norms. However, aggregator drivers, including those associated with major companies as well as other app-based taxi and auto services, have repeatedly alleged that the rules are not being enforced on the ground. In view of these complaints, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik decided to introduce a revised and comprehensive Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy.

As part of the policy-making process, the department received around 160 objections and suggestions, which are being scrutinised. While preparation of the final report is at an advanced stage, the enforcement process has been stalled due to the poll code.

State transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said, “The implementation of policy is not possible during the period of the poll code. Hence, it is likely to be enforced in February.”

