April to end on warmer note in Pune

After experiencing constant above normal temperature, April is likely to be close on a warmer note. As per the scientists from India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the upcoming four to five days, the temperature in Pune city is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Shivajinagar area in Pune is likely to hit 41 degrees Celsius between April 28-30. (HT FILE)

Since the beginning of April, both maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune city have been recorded above-normal levels.

In his recent tweet, KS Hisalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune mentioned that, in the upcoming four to five days, Maharashtra as well as part of Central India is likely to experience a temperature rise, and the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees in these areas.

Vineet Kumar, scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), in his tweet, mentioned that as per the latest IMD- GFS model forecast, around 42-45 degrees Celsius temperature is expected in Maharashtra on April 30 and May 1.

Shivajinagar area in Pune is likely to hit 41 degrees Celsius between April 28-30.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the city has seen a rise in temperature by 1 degree Celsius. On April 24, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 38.5 degrees Celsius, which increased to 39.5 degrees Celsius on April 25.

The minimum temperature in Pune city is also above normal level by 2.9 degrees Celsius and recorded at 22.9 degrees on April 25.

Currently, a cyclonic wind circulation is lying over Marathwada and adjoining Central Maharashtra. Two trough lines are crossing from Maharashtra, particularly from Central and South Maharashtra. Under the influence of these conditions, there is the possibility of isolated rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities in parts of Maharashtra.

Pune is too likely to experience a partly cloudy sky and isolated rainfall on April 25 and 26.

“The temperature is expected to rise in the next four to five days,” said Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

Magarpatta, Hadapsar record highest average temp in April

This year Pune experienced the hottest days in April since 2013, with an average maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. While most of the areas have recorded above-normal temperatures in the district, areas like Magarpatta and Hadapsar with higher average temperatures have been the hottest areas in Pune.

As per the IMD data, the average temperature in Magarpatta and Koregaon Park was recorded as 38.8 degrees Celsius between April 1 and April 24. While Koregaon Park, Wadgaonsheri, and NDA areas have recorded average temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius during the same period.