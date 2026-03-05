AQI at 340 in Loni after garbage fire; MIT students protest toxic smoke

The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched a hazardous 340 along the Mula–Mutha riverbed at Loni Kalbhor, days after a massive fire broke out at an illegal garbage dumping site, prompting students of MIT ADT University to stage a protest on campus on Wednesday. According to officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the reading was recorded during an inspection of the fire-hit site. (HT)

The fire started on February 26 when heaps of untreated waste dumped along the riverbed caught fire. Firefighting efforts continued for nearly five days before the blaze was brought under control on March 2. However, smoke has continued to rise intermittently from the debris.

According to officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the reading was recorded during an inspection of the fire-hit site. Thick smoke and the stench of decomposing waste have lingered in the area for six days, students said.

Students complained of respiratory discomfort, eye irritation and throat problems due to the fumes. At least five students required hospitalisation earlier, according to university officials. Many said they were forced to wear masks indoors, even while sleeping, as the smoke spread across hostels and classrooms.

“For years, 35 to 40 tractor loads of waste have been dumped daily into the riverbed from Loni Kalbhor and nearby villages. The repeated fires are a serious health hazard,” said Dadasaheb Bhosure, a student.

Following the protest, the university administration said it would block garbage vehicles attempting to enter the riverbed from the campus side. Registrar Mahesh Chopde said, “The district administration must halt illegal dumping and ensure scientific waste management.”

The MPCB had earlier issued a notice to the Loni Kalbhor gram panchayat under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, seeking a compliance report and warning of action if violations continue.

