Architect, 10 others fall victim to fake visa scam

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Police said a group of friends found themselves victimised by an agent company orchestrating a fake visa scam

A 32-year-old architect and ten of his friends have been ensnared in a fraudulent visa scheme perpetrated by an agent company. The incident was reported between October 1, 2023, to January 2024 at Blue Ocean Marine Company in Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad.

The victims, trusting the company's promises, were led to believe they were engaging in legitimate visa transactions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The victims, trusting the company’s promises, were led to believe they were engaging in legitimate visa transactions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said a group of friends found themselves victimised by an agent company orchestrating a fake visa scam. The victims, trusting the company’s promises, were led to believe they were engaging in legitimate visa transactions. However, they soon discovered that the promises were empty, and the entire venture was a deceitful ploy.

As per the complaint filed by Manish Kanaiyalala Swami (32), along with his 10 friends approached Blue Ocean Marine Company in order to get a visa to Brunei. The company collected passports and other original documents from the 10 victims. By creating fake visa stamps, the company demanded money from the accused.

The duped architect, who had sought the agent’s company assistance for a visa-related matter, soon realised that he and his friends had become victims of a sophisticated scam.

The company, exploiting their trust, misled them with false assurances regarding visa processing.

On Saturday, the victims lodged a complaint with the Hinjewadi police station and accordingly a a case was registered under IPC sections 420, 465, 468, 469, 470, 476, and 34 and further investigation is going on.

Police are advising individuals to exercise caution and thoroughly vet visa-related services to avoid falling prey to scams.

