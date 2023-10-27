News / Cities / Pune News / Army jawan arrested for attacking cop

Army jawan arrested for attacking cop

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 27, 2023 07:44 AM IST

Pune: The Faraskhana police have arrested a 25-year-old jawan for attempting to kill a traffic constable by hitting a paver block on his head at Budhwar Chowk on Shivaji Road around 8.30pm on Wednesday. The police have identified the accused as Vaibhav Mangate of Sillod in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The FIR was lodged on Thursday morning.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Army jawan for attempting to kill a traffic constable by hitting a paver block on his head at Budhwar Chowk on Shivaji Road around 8.30pm on Wednesday.
Police arrested a 25-year-old Army jawan for attempting to kill a traffic constable by hitting a paver block on his head at Budhwar Chowk on Shivaji Road around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Dadasaheb Chudappa, incharge, Faraskhana Police Station, said, “Mangate is attached to an Army unit located in Jodhpur and was in Sillod for a long leave. He came from Sillod to Pune to attack constable Romesh Dhaware, who had stopped and fined him for driving triple seat at the same chowk over a month ago. He attacked Dhaware for revenge.”

Dhaware is currently admitted into a private hospital in Erandwane for serious head injury.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the jawan.

