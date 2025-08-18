Army Law College students continue to boycott lectures for 10 days, SPPU seeks report

Pune: Student protests at Army Law College entered the 10th day on Saturday, with over 350 students boycotting lectures and demanding the resignation of Principal Madhushree Joshi. The agitation, which began on August 8, has prompted Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to step in. On August 13, the university issued a letter to the college, seeking a detailed response to the serious complaints raised. Pune, India - Feb. 22, 2018: Heritage walk organized at Savitribai Phule Pune University (Ananya Barua story) in Pune, India, on Thursday, February 22, 2018. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Principal Madhushree Joshi, however, maintained, “We have received the university’s letter. As an army institute, we comply with all rules. We need time to address the students’ grievances and have informed the university accordingly.”

Students have alleged declining academic standards, administrative lapses, and neglect of mental health issues. They submitted report to the university after the student council was called for discussions. One student said, “When the principal called us to the auditorium and requested we stop protesting, she said she was focusing on the progress of the college. But we told her firmly that she should just resign because we do not want her anymore.”

On Independence Day, students suspended protests and instead organised cultural programmes and a flag-hoisting ceremony without administrative support. Registrar Sunil Mann later informed them that the principal was willing to meet the students, but when she tried to interact, they refused to withdraw their demand for her resignation. “We have been protesting for 10 days now with no response from the administration,” a student said. “Our exams start on September 10, so we do not want to lose academic time. We are even teaching juniors in the library and sharing notes so they can prepare.”

Students also alleged targeted harassment. According to them, emails sent to the principal about issues would result in those students being singled out. “We started sending anonymous emails because she was targeting those who spoke up,” one student said. Another claimed the principal threatened to “ruin careers” of those who complained.

A student from Rajasthan alleged that parents were shown well-equipped classrooms during visits, but students were later shifted to inadequate facilities. “When we questioned this, the principal started calling our parents and telling them we were undisciplined. How can we convince our parents when the principal herself is calling them with false reports?” the student asked.

Students further said that free medical transport to Khadki Army Hospital has been discontinued, and they are now asked to pay for services at Dehu Army Hospital. Sports activities have also been restricted, with guards reportedly preventing students from playing. One student with an ear infection claimed she was denied leave and threatened with consequences.

Other grievances include the suspension of the student council president last year and a notice outside the principal’s office stating, “No entry for students after 10 AM to 1 PM”, effectively blocking access during lecture hours.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Parag Kalkar said, “We sent a letter to Army Law College on August 13, asking them to resolve the issue immediately. We expect a detailed report by Monday or Tuesday and will take appropriate action based on it. If the issue is not resolved, the university will intervene further.”