Pune experts warn of artificial lights on trees affecting plant life

While artificial lights are increasingly being seen wrapped around trees and plants in commercial urban spaces such as shops, restaurants and resorts, experts and tree lovers have warned about their impact on the health and lifecycle of the flora and demanded strict action against those using them for commercial purposes. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) garden department has said that taking such action is difficult as there is no law banning the commercial use of artificial lights.

Artificial lights are wrapped around trees as decoration however they affect the lifecycle of the trees and the animals and birds associated with these trees. Research published in May 2022 in the Journal of Urban Management titled ‘Studying Light Pollution as an Emerging Environmental Concern in India’ states that light pollution has a greater impact on trees. Trees and plants require darkness for efficient photosynthesis however artificial lights pose a hurdle in the process and ultimately affect the reproductive systems of the flora.

Recent data shared by LightPollutionmap.info – a global platform providing Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) satellite data about light pollution in the world – reveals a significant rise in light pollution in India, with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu among the most polluted states/union territories in the country. Whereas in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chandrapur are among the most polluted districts in terms of light pollution.

In Pune, artificial lights can especially be seen around trees in areas such as Fergusson Road, Camp, Baner, and the outskirts of the city. Given that these lights harm the trees and the environment, tree lovers in the city have demanded strict action against entrepreneurs and vendors using artificial lights around trees for commercial purposes.

Dr Shrinath Kavade, president, Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation, said, “Pollination and dispersal are two important parts of a plant’s lifecycle. Activities such as setting up streetlights near trees, and using lights around trees for decoration or any other purpose can harm the trees. The presence of artificial light, beyond natural light hours, can disturb the photoperiods of these plants. It not only affects the plants’ lifecycles directly but also indirectly by interfering with the lifecycles of their pollinators and/or other animals associated with them. It is also observed that urban trees are more prone to stress issues as compared to trees in forest areas.”

“In Pune city, there are several pockets where a large number of trees and birds can be seen. The increasing use of artificial lights will have a negative impact on the flora and fauna of the city. The impact may not be seen immediately but in the long term, it can influence human life as well. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to work towards the conservation of our environment,” Dr Kavade said.

Madhav Patil, a citizen working for tree conservation, said, “Through the Bath Pills Group, my friends and I are working for the conservation of trees in the city. We are seeing the growing use of artificial lights around trees. Such harmful elements around trees need to be removed immediately, and strict action should be taken against the people responsible for this.”

Whereas Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC garden department, said, “Multiple studies state that trees which are exposed to artificial lights for a long time are adversely impacted. Currently, there is no specific law to protect trees from artificial lights. Under anti-encroachment law however, we remove the elements that affect the growth of trees, including artificial lights. The Tree Authority is now decentralised and the ward officers are the tree officers of the respective areas. We do not have data compiled of complaints or penalties levied under anti-encroachment law. However, the department issues circulars from time to time for removal/prevention of any kind of encroachment.”