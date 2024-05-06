 ASI gives green signal to Shastrinagar Chowk flyover, grade separator project - Hindustan Times
ASI gives green signal to Shastrinagar Chowk flyover, grade separator project

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Traffic congestion around Shastrinagar Chowk, particularly on Ahmednagar Road between Yerawada and Wagholi, has been a significant issue. To tackle this problem, funds worth ₹35 crore were allocated in the PMC budget for constructing flyovers and grade separators at key points

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the construction of the Shastrinagar Chowk flyover and grade separator.

Visual representation of flyover project to be undertaken at Shastrinagar Chowk.
Visual representation of flyover project to be undertaken at Shastrinagar Chowk. (SOURCED)

Traffic congestion around Shastrinagar Chowk, particularly on Ahmednagar Road between Yerawada and Wagholi, has been a significant issue. To tackle this problem, funds worth 35 crore were allocated in the PMC budget for constructing flyovers and grade separators at key points, including Shastrinagar Road and Kharadi Bypass.

Sandeep Patil, deputy engineer of project department of PMC, said, “In the first week of April, we made a presentation before the National Monuments Authority (NMA) officials, and we got an NOC from NMA on May 3.”

Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer of the PMC project department who is handling Shastri Nagar project said, “Now, we will prepare an estimate of the project and complete all necessary procedures.”

The civic body is expected to begin work on the flyover and grade separator once the Lok Sabha elections 2024 conclude and the code of conduct is lifted.

Follow Us On