Asiatic lions to soon get a new home at Katraj Zoo
The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, will soon have an enclosure ready to house two Asiatic lions, Tejas and Subhi.
The enclosure is being constructed since last year and will be ready in two months, said officials.
“The construction of the enclosure is ongoing and will be ready in two months. It is spread over 2,500 sq. metres and is in front of the elephant enclosure, which is also one of the biggest attractions of the zoo. The new enclosure is nature immersive and conducive to the animal’s natural habitat,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, zoo director.
The pair of Asiatic lions were brought to Pune from the Sakkarbaug zoo in 2017 as part of an animal exchange programme, for which the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as per instructions from the Central Zoo Authority, had approved the ₹3.36 crore for the trench that is being constructed around the enclosure that holds the lions.
“The lions will now have their own enclosure, for they have been sharing space with white tigers and the Royal Bengal tigers,” said Jadhav.
The purebred Asiatic Lions, now around 11 years old, was brought to the city from Junagadh, the only place that breeds this species. The zoo had offered the Junagadh facility a variety of birds in exchange. It took three to bring them to the city.
Annoyed by neighbour’s parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police
The constant screeching and squawking of a parrot has forced a 72-year-old man in Pune to file a police complaint, an official said on Sunday Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter's parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen, the official said.
Congress rallies support for Freedom March in Bengaluru
Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rallied support for the Congress's planned Freedom March marking India's 75th independence day on August 15. The event will also be keenly watched for the role of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both chief ministerial aspirants that has left the Congress firefighting from within. He similarly said that he had met party workers and supporters in Bengaluru South and Basavanagudi.
Karnataka CM Bommai constitutes body for policy and planning
The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order, tweeted by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's office, announcing the creation of a State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka, along the lines of the Union government's Niti Aayog. Officials said that like the Niti Aayog sets forward looking goals for the national government, with its battery of government agencies and experts, the SITK will look to create sector specific priorities.
Row over women representation in BBMP elections
The reservations proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) elections later this year have sparked a political slugfest in the state. A total of 130 seats have been reserved for the candidates hailing from the general category. Out of the 97 wards under the assembly constituencies of Congress and one under a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) legislator, 76 have been reserved for women.
Will contest assembly polls if high command tells me: Eshwarappa
Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said on Sunday that Eshwarappa will contest next year's assembly elections only if the party high command asks him, adding a hint of uncertainty to his candidature. The party's senior-most leader in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, has already announced that he will not contest the assembly polls and that his second son, BY Vijayendra, will take his place.
