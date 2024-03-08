At 11.3°C, Pune records lowest minimum temp for March in last six years

At 11.3 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature for March in the last six years, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data . It was also the lowest temperature in the state on Wednesday (March 6). As the city is experiencing a clear sky, the northernly cooler winds have started making their impact in the state, especially in the Central Maharashtra region. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier on March 12, 2017, the lowest temperature was recorded as 10.3 degrees Celsius.

As the city is experiencing a clear sky, the northernly cooler winds have started making their impact in the state, especially in the Central Maharashtra region.

For the last two to three days, the minimum temperature has experienced a decreasing trend in the region.

On March 4, a significant drop was experienced in minimum temperature by 3 degrees, and in Shivajinagar, the temperature was recorded as 13 degrees Celsius.

After that there was a marginal increase in the temperature and for the last two days, the temperature was recorded at 14 degrees. However, in the last 24 years, the temperature again dropped by 2-3 degrees and reached 11.3 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD data, this was the lowest temperature in the last six years and also the lowest minimum temperature in the state in the last 24 hours.

The highest temperature was recorded in Solapur at 38.6 degrees Celsius.

In Pune, the minimum temperature was below the normal level by 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “As the city is experiencing a clear sky, it helps northern cooler winds to make its impact over the state. At the same time, the south-southeasterly winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal and bringing moisture to the states are weakened. Therefore the city is experiencing a drop in temperature. “

As per the forecast, the city will likely continue the similar condition for the next 24 hours and the temperature is likely to remain at the same level.

March colder than usual

Date--Temperature

12.3.2017 …………. 10.3°C

23.3.2018 …………. 12.4°C

1.3.2019 …………. 12°C

14.3.2020 …………. 12.9°C

31.3.2021 …………. 14.3°C

1.3.2022 …………. 13.6°C

1.3.2023 …………. 12.5°C

4.3.2024 …………. 11.3°C

(Source: IMD)