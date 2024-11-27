At 9.9 degrees Celsius, Pune records season’s lowest temperature

The city experienced the coldest morning of the year, as Pune recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Wednesday. This was the first ever single-digit minimum temperature this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD data highlighted that Pune recorded the second lowest minimum temperature in the state, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Ahamadnagar as 9.4 degrees Celsius. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The formation of cyclonic storm Fengal in South West Bay of Bengal will result in moisture depletion from Maharashtra and the temperature is likely to drop further in the next 24 hours, said officials.

The IMD data highlighted that Pune recorded the second lowest minimum temperature in the state, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Ahamadnagar as 9.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Pune was below normal level by 2.9 degrees Celsius. It was even lower than Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Maharashtra. The minimum temperature in Mahabaleshwar was recorded as 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Other areas including Haveli and NDA recorded 9.1 and 8.9 degrees Celsius temperature respectively.

The maximum temperature in Pune was recorded as 28.4 degrees Celsius. This is also the below-normal level temperature in the city. As per the official forecast, Pune city will experience mainly clear sky till December 3. During this time the temperature will persist at a lower level and the city is likely to experience haze in the morning hour.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division IMD Pune, said, “The deep depression in South West Bay of Bengal is likely to form in a cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ on Wednesday. It will move to north-northwestward. This will affect the areas including Tamil Nadu, Rayalsema and Kerala. Although there will be no clouding in Maharastra, it will likely deplete relative humidity from Maharastra, central India enhancing northern wind. Therefore these areas are likely to experience more dip in night temperature.”