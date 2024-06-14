 Auto driver attacked, robbed by three persons - Hindustan Times
Auto driver attacked, robbed by three persons

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 14, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Samartha police have booked three persons for attacking an autorickshaw driver and stealing money from his pocket at Mangalwar Peth area on Tuesday

Pune: The Samartha police have booked three persons for attacking an autorickshaw driver and stealing money from his pocket, besides damaging five vehicles at Mangalwar Peth area on Tuesday.

Samartha police have booked three persons for attacking an autorickshaw driver and stealing money from his pocket at Mangalwar Peth area on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Samartha police have booked three persons for attacking an autorickshaw driver and stealing money from his pocket at Mangalwar Peth area on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused later waved weapons in public with an intent to spread fear. Shahrukh Fayyaz Khan, 29, of Sadananadnagar in New Mangalwar Peth lodged a complaint and the police filed a case under Sections 392, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Criminal Law Amendment Act against the accused, police officials said.

According to sub-inspector Saurabh Mane, the accused slapped the complainant who was chatting with his friends. The accused demanded money, beat him up with iron rods and robbed him of cash worth 750. Later, they damaged three autorickshaws, two two-wheelers with iron rods and brandished the weapons in public. No arrests have been made so far.

News / Cities / Pune / Auto driver attacked, robbed by three persons
