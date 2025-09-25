Auto driver held for killing passenger to withdraw ₹7.5L with his ATM card

Pune rural police on Wednesday said they have arrested an auto rickshaw driver in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old man from Powai, Mumbai. The accused allegedly killed the passenger and later withdrew ₹7.5 lakh from his account using his ATM card. Investigation led to the identification of the deceased as Ashutosh Manohar Vaishampayan, a resident of Heights Cliff Avenue, Hiranandani Garden, Powai. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case unfolded on September 4 when Paud police recovered a decomposed body that bore injury marks on the throat and head. Investigation led to the identification of the deceased as Ashutosh Manohar Vaishampayan, a resident of Heights Cliff Avenue, Hiranandani Garden, Powai.

On 13 September, a case of murder was registered at Paud Police Station. During the course of the investigation, police found that Vaishampayan got down from a train from Lucknow at Pune Railway Station. CCTV footage showed him taking an auto rickshaw to Sinhagad Road. However, the driver of the auto rickshaw had absconded and police teams spread out to find him.

Auto driver Sachin Prakash Jadhav, 41, a history-sheeter with 13 cases registered against him at various police stations, was finally arrested from Dhankawadi. His interrogation confirmed that he had killed Vaishampayan for his money.

Inspector Santosh Girigosavi said the deceased was a US-returned MBA who was disturbed due to domestic issues. Under the influence of alcohol, he gave his ATM card and pin number to the auto driver and asked him to withdraw some cash. When the accused saw the fat bank balance, he hatched the plan to kill him in the Ghotawade area. He went on to clear his loans and purchase a tempo with that money.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 103(1), 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).