Awaiting new proposal for Purandar airport site: Scindia
Pune: Union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that they are waiting for a new proposal from the government of Maharashtra for the Purandar airport site. He also appealed to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on air turbine fuel (ATF) which is 25% in Mumbai and Pune and only 4% in the rest of the state.
“The civil aviation ministry is not the ministry which necessarily decides which plot is selected for any airport. The plot selection process and submission has to come from the state government, after which the union civil aviation ministry can give technical inputs whether the site is right in terms of obstacles, mountainous terrain and other factors. That is where our core competence comes in. We are waiting for a new proposal from the Maharashtra government for the Purandar airport site. As soon as they give a new proposal, we will make sure that we move forward,” Scindia said while interacting with the media after the meeting at the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Pune.
After the Shinde-helmed Maharashtra government rolled back the decision of the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to move Pune’s airport from Purandar, it was decided to construct the new airport for Pune at the previously fixed site in the meeting held on August 30. While showing his ministry’s full cooperation to the development of the new airport, Scindia also said that they are waiting for the new proposal for the Purandar airport site from the Shinde-helmed state government.
Raising the issue of VAT on ATF, Scindia said, “My plea to state chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Fadnavis is that if Pune wants to see greater development, the first thing we have to do is to make it viable for airline companies to carry out smooth operations. Today, ATF comprises 40% of the cost structural areas and the VAT on this ATF in Maharashtra state is 25% in Mumbai and Pune while in the rest of the state, it is 4%. So, Maharashtra has to step forward for development and progress of the state and therefore, it is necessary to reduce VAT on ATF.”
“Since I took charge as minister, I have contacted the chief ministers of 24 states where VAT on this ATF was between 20% and 30% and I have written to them and pleaded with them to lower this VAT. If this is done, the impact on the economic structure of airlines will be eased and the state will get better air connectivity through which economic development will take place. Many states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and others have lowered their VAT percentage. Out of the 24 states, 16 have agreed to reduce VAT while the remaining eight states have not yet taken a decision. Maharashtra is among these eight states,” Scindia said.
“My request to all members of the MCCIA, industrialists and local politicians is to convey this message to the state government and lower the VAT on ATF as early as possible. Once this is done, every possible help to boost the aviation section in Maharashtra will be given by our ministry. The entire country is moving and if you don’t go that way, air traffic is going to move from other states. Hence, compliance is the need of the hour today,” the minister concluded.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
