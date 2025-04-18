Baner-Pashan Link Road: HC orders PMC to acquire land in 2 months, complete road in 4 months 

The Bombay High Court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), district magistrate, and special land acquisition officer to complete the land acquisition process for the Baner-Pashan Link Road within two months and to finish the road’s construction within four months from taking possession of the land. Muley pointed out that the civic body repeatedly failed to act, forcing residents to endure hardship. (HT)

The hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) was held on Wednesday before a bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice MS Karnik.

Disposing of the PIL with directions, HC ordered, “The district magistrate/special land acquisition officer, Pune shall complete the acquisition process within an outer limit of two months from today and hand over the land to Pune Municipal Corporation. PMC shall complete the construction of road in question within four months from date of possession.”

Advocate Satya Muley, representing the petitioner Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, argued that PMC had done little to construct the incomplete portions of the link road, despite several directions by the high court since the PIL was filed in 2021.

Referring to a July 10 order, the court noted that PMC was earlier instructed to expedite the construction of the remaining 200 metres, which it failed to do. Muley also reminded the court that the Baner-Pashan Link Road, sanctioned in the 1992 Development Plan, spans 1,200 metres and is 36 metres wide.

Although 1,000 metres were constructed in 2014, two patches measuring 150 and 50 metres have remained incomplete, rendering the road largely unusable and public expenditure wasted.

Muley further cited an earlier order dated August 2, 2023, where a Bombay HC bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya remarked, “Out of 1,200 metre, leaving a stretch of 200 metres incomplete is against public interest. If entire stretch is not completed, expenditure incurred for 1,000 metres would go to waste.”

Residents and the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust expressed disappointment over PMC’s inaction.

Despite repeated directives, the issue remained stagnant, affecting over 2.5 lakh residents in Baner, Pashan, Balewadi, Aundh, and adjoining areas.

The region has witnessed significant population growth over the past 15 years, with citizens facing severe hardships due to this incomplete infrastructure.

Rajendra Chuttar, president of the Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, said, “We are hopeful that PMC will now abide by High Court’s order and complete the 36-metre wide Baner-Pashan Link Road along with other roads as per development plan. We have long suffered due to PMC’s apathy in providing basic civic infrastructure. When we sought justice for rights like roads, amenities, and water supply, those in power ridiculed us.”