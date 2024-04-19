 Baramati MP Sule owes ₹35 lakh to Sunetra, ₹20 lakh to nephew Parth: Affidavit - Hindustan Times
Baramati MP Sule owes 35 lakh to Sunetra, 20 lakh to nephew Parth: Affidavit

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 19, 2024 07:18 AM IST

NCP (SCP) candidate from Baramati parliamentary constituency Supriya Sule owes her sister-in-law and rival candidate Sunetra Pawar <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh to nephew Parth Pawar, as per affidavit submitted with poll body. (HT FILE)
The details of debt the parliamentarian owes to various entities and individuals was listed in her affidavit furnished before the district election office on Thursday. The same disclosures also reflected in Sunetra’s affidavit which she submitted on the same day.

Interestingly, Sunetra’s affidavit with a sub head stating loans and advances given to any person or entity state that she has given a loan of 35 lakh to Sule and 50 lakh to her mother Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar.

Sule (54), one-term Rajya Sabha MP and three-time Lok Sabha MP from the family pocket borough of Baramati, faces her sister-in-law Sunetra, wife of cousin Ajit Pawar who switched over to the BJP-led NDA camp with his faction of legislators.

In her affidavit, Sule declared her assets worth 43.51 crore while her husband’s total assets stand at 131 crore.

Sunetra on her part has disclosed the total wealth worth 70.95 crore while her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has assets worth 50.40 crore.

Sule is married to businessman Sadanand and has two children. Both Sule and Sunetra Pawar filed their nominations before the district election officer on NCP (SCP) and NCP tickets respectively.

