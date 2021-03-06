Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping

Bavdhan residents took to the internet to stage an e-dharna against the growing problem of garbage dumping in Bavdhan using hashtag #SaveBavdhanFromGarbage.

The physical gathering was avoided by residents due to the Covid norms in place.

“Garbage is dumped at all the wrong places in each lane of Bavdhan. There are a large number of shops and street vendors who throw garbage on the streets, besides the dry garden waste consisting of leaves and cuttings of trees are thrown on the road or burnt. Even the service road on the highway is in a pathetic condition with garbage being thrown from Bavdhan Budruk,” said Dushyant Bhatia, of Volunteers of Bavdhan Citizens Forum (BCF).

The group is continuously raising the issue with the concerned sanitation department and officials, both online and offline, and have raised 100+ complaints. Some are fixed and some are closed without processing. This has become the daily work of citizens for the past few months.

Now, however, the residents have run out of patience. They feel that the situation is becoming dangerous for the health of the citizens. It has become difficult to walk on the road and a lot of corners of the roads stink.

The citizens posted pictures of garbage around Bavdhan and their expectations from the administration on all social media platforms. They tagged all civic administration officials using the hashtag #SaveBavdhanFromGarbage and #CleanBavdhan.

“We demand a permanent solution and a disciplined approach to everyday cleaning and garbage collection. We would request the authorities to formulate a plan for Bavdhan,” said Deepa Prabhu, another resident and volunteer.

Bavdhan Citizens Forum (BCF) also suggested that residents work along with authorities to come up with better solutions.