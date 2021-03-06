IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping

Bavdhan residents took to the internet to stage an e-dharna against the growing problem of garbage dumping in Bavdhan using hashtag #SaveBavdhanFromGarbage
READ FULL STORY
By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Bavdhan residents took to the internet to stage an e-dharna against the growing problem of garbage dumping in Bavdhan using hashtag #SaveBavdhanFromGarbage.

The physical gathering was avoided by residents due to the Covid norms in place.

“Garbage is dumped at all the wrong places in each lane of Bavdhan. There are a large number of shops and street vendors who throw garbage on the streets, besides the dry garden waste consisting of leaves and cuttings of trees are thrown on the road or burnt. Even the service road on the highway is in a pathetic condition with garbage being thrown from Bavdhan Budruk,” said Dushyant Bhatia, of Volunteers of Bavdhan Citizens Forum (BCF).

The group is continuously raising the issue with the concerned sanitation department and officials, both online and offline, and have raised 100+ complaints. Some are fixed and some are closed without processing. This has become the daily work of citizens for the past few months.

Now, however, the residents have run out of patience. They feel that the situation is becoming dangerous for the health of the citizens. It has become difficult to walk on the road and a lot of corners of the roads stink.

The citizens posted pictures of garbage around Bavdhan and their expectations from the administration on all social media platforms. They tagged all civic administration officials using the hashtag #SaveBavdhanFromGarbage and #CleanBavdhan.

“We demand a permanent solution and a disciplined approach to everyday cleaning and garbage collection. We would request the authorities to formulate a plan for Bavdhan,” said Deepa Prabhu, another resident and volunteer.

Bavdhan Citizens Forum (BCF) also suggested that residents work along with authorities to come up with better solutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Navale Bridge Chowk audit report submitted, collector orders immediate improvements

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a bid to offer solutions to the various road, traffic and infrastructural issues from Navale Bridge Chowk to Warje Chowk, a review meeting was held by the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Citizens suffer as 37 CFCs remain shut since lockdown

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST
City residents are facing serious issues related to getting property tax bill printouts, birth and death certificates and other documents from the 37 Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) across the city as the offices have remained shut since lockdown was announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents demand action against speeding bikers

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents have filed petitions seeking police action against speeding bikers after racing in violation of traffic law has caused a nuisance for days in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Vandana Chavan unhappy with PMC over protection of water bodies

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Member of Parliament (MP) Vandana Chavan expressed unhappiness over Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not protecting water bodies and the biodiversity park
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Prakash Upadhyay takes charge as ADRM, Pune railway division

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Prakash Upadhyay has taken charge as the additional divisional railway manager (Addl DRM) of the Pune railway division
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to auction nine flats to recover dues from builder

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hold an auction for nine flats owned by Nancy Icon builders and developers who failed to repay property tax worth Rs7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Bavdhan residents took to the internet to stage an e-dharna against the growing problem of garbage dumping in Bavdhan using hashtag #SaveBavdhanFromGarbage
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Nitin Landge elected chairperson of PCMC standing committee

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Nitin Landge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the chairperson of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation standing committee after he defeated the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Pravin Bhalekar by five votes on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (File photo)
Bombay high court. (File photo)
pune news

Pune: Bombay HC asks media to not give unnecessary publicity to woman's death

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:30 PM IST
A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale gave the directive on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by the woman's father against news articles on his daughter, her death and her alleged relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Students demand improvements in exam process after 2020 experience

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Students affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts are once again worried about the forthcoming first semester examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Corporators set up helpline centres for vaccination registration

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:53 PM IST
In an effort to ease off pressure from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in registering citizens on the CoWin website, corporators have set up helpline centres in their respective wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

1,848 new cases, five Covid deaths on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:53 PM IST
A total of 1,848 new cases were reported on Thursday in the Pune district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Political leaders back weekly markets by vendors in run-up to polls

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:53 PM IST
In an effort to gain political mileage in the upcoming civic polls, local corporators and various political party leaders are organising unauthorised weekly markets in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC fines 1,577 public places in 15 days for violating Covid norms

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued its drive of surprise inspections of public places to monitor Covid preventive norms compliances
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Private hospitals account for 303 vaccines in four days

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Since March 1st, private hospitals in Pune have vaccinated only 303 beneficiaries at 10 sites across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP