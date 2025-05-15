Be prepared for possible flood situation: Pune divisional commissioner

PUNE: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above-average rainfall this year, Pune divisional commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar on Wednesday called a meeting to review monsoon preparedness. He directed all departments to be fully prepared for possible flood situations and focus on detailed disaster preparedness. Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar (centre) chaired meeting to review monsoon preparedness with PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh (left) and Kolhapur Range Special IG Sunil Phulari. (HT)

The meeting was held at the Pune divisional commissioner’s office, and senior officials including Kolhapur Range special IG Sunil Phulari, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Shekhar Singh, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil, additional commissioner Mahesh Patil, PWD (public works department) chief engineer Atul Chavan, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner Omprakash Divate, and resident deputy collector Jyoti Kadam attended it. Officials from Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur also joined the meeting via video conferencing.

Dr Pulkundwar emphasised that departments such as revenue, police, water resources, urban local bodies and health must hold coordination meetings at the district level, and that availability of essential medicines and foodgrains at fair price shops must be ensured. “Measures should be taken to supply clean drinking water during flooding, and maintain transport and mobility during heavy rain. Besides, emergency response teams should be operational 24x7 during the monsoon,” he said. The divisional commissioner also directed the water resources department to use flood forecasting models developed by CDAC and to stay in close contact with the IMD. He said that danger levels should be clearly marked on bridges across rivers in the Pune division.

Dr Pulkundwar instructed the PWD to inspect public buildings and bridges. He said arrangements must be made for relief shelters for people who may need to be relocated during flooding. Dr Pulkundwar further said that inter-state meetings should be held promptly whenever needed by district collectors and the water resources department. The district collectors of flood-prone areas should work in close coordination with the water resources department, he said.

Acknowledging the efforts made last year by the NDRF and SDRF teams, Pulkundwar said, “Two NDRF teams will be permanently stationed in Pune and one reserve team will be kept ready. One team each will be deployed in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts. Besides, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should plan alternate traffic routes in flood-prone areas,” he said.

Special IG Phulari shared insights on current planning across the division. PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the need for effective coordination between the water resources department, CDAC and IMD to ensure timely warnings against flooding. During the meeting, officials from departments such as health, animal husbandry, MSRTC, PWD, irrigation, NDRF, NHAI, police and revenue were also present.