Beed authorities cancel 308 weapon licences, 978 more under scanner

In a major crackdown on individuals with dubious backgrounds and those having criminal cases, the Beed police have cancelled weapon licence of at least 76 such persons, including those accused of opening fire in the air from their licenced weapons, officials said on Tuesday. District collector Avinash Pathak has also given orders to cancel weapon licence of 232 individuals, taking the total count to 308. The district collector has the authority to cancel gun licences, a police official said. District collector Avinash Pathak has also given orders to cancel weapon licence of 232 individuals, taking the total count to 308. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action began after several opposition leaders and social activist Anjali Damania raised questions over unregulated distribution of gun licences.

It may be recalled that a video from Beed went viral on the social media where local residents - Kailas Phad, Manik Phad and Balasaheb Sonawane - were seen firing from their weapons in the air. The three-month-old video triggered public outrage leading to registration of an offence by the Beed district police. Damania too posted some of these videos, demanding that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis take action against the brazen display of guns that is meant for self-defence.

Addressing a protest rally last Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas alleged that around 1,200 weapon licences have been issued to supporters of Walmik Karad, due to his political clout.

Karad has been arrested in connection with the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9 last year in an extortion case.

According to Damania, as many as 1,281 people in Beed district have arms licence. Officials confirm that 978 gun licences are under scanner.

According to officials, Pathak cancelled weapon licence of 76 persons on account of criminal cases and compliance reasons.

Hindustan Times on December 30 last year reported that additional collector Shivkumar Swami had served notices to 260 licenced weapon holders, demanding they justify why it should not be cancelled due to FIRs registered against them. Swami said, “We issued notices based on reports from the Beed SP office. Licence holders are directed to file their response failing which action has been taken as per the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.”

Beed superintendent of police Navneet Kanwat said, “We have cancelled 76 weapon licences so far based on background verification and compliance anomalies.”

Following the gruesome killing of Deshmukh, local residents demanded crackdown on illegal weapons and holders of licenced weapons. They claimed that crime groups owing allegiance to Karad and other goons obtained weapon licence by manipulating documents and home department guidelines.