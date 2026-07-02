Pain when sitting cross-legged? Orthopaedic surgeon shares how to prevent: ‘Spine should stay straight, not hunched…’

Do you sit cross-legged and find yourself in discomfort, feeling a dull ache as you fold your knees? On one hand, sitting cross-legged on the floor is a very East and South Asian tradition, almost akin to an instinct, for various occasions, such as prayer meals or regular hangouts. But nowadays, this way of sitting is driving joint-related pain. So, what is at fault: the pose or something else?



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Answering these common doubts, Dr Deepak Joshi, Director of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali, explained to HT Lifestyle what may actually be the problem and how to prevent it.

Instead of the posture itself, Dr Joshi believed the root cause can be traced back to modern lifestyle, as early humans did not have chairs like nowadays, so they often sat on the ground, cross-legged, squatting or kneeling. The reason these postures were not a problem for them was constant movement, which kept hips, spine, knees and ankles flexible.

What causes knee discomfort whilst sitting cross-legged? There are several factors responsible for the pain some people experience while sitting cross-legged. The orthopaedic doctor reiterated that the pose is not unnatural, so don't blame it, but it is just that the body being in a sedentary sitting style has become less ‘adaptive.'

He mentioned the kind of seating seen nowadays and why it may impact your knees: “Many people now spend decades sitting on chairs, driving cars, working at desks and living with low physical activity. As a result, the body gradually loses the mobility and muscle strength needed for comfortable floor sitting."

Other risk factors, he outlined, include obesity, ageing, stiff hips, weak core muscles and early arthritis.

Who reports such cases the most? On who is more likely to experience such discomfort, the doctor said, “Many people above the age of 40 develop this problem.”