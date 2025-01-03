Beed sarpanch murder case: Police release posters of three absconding accused

After facing sharp criticism for its inept functioning, the Beed police have released posters of three accused -Sudarshan Ghule (26), Krushna Andhale (30) and Sudhir Sangle (23) in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The villagers of Massajog had carried out Jal Samadhi agitation to press the state police to arrest the remaining accused in the case. The villagers relented only after SP Kanwat promised swift action in arresting the absconding accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on December 9 and the assailants are still at large.

Navneet Kanwat, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Beed, said, “We have pasted the posters of three absconding accused at different public spots appealing to citizens to provide any information about their whereabouts. At the same time, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has requested to assist us in carrying out the arrest.”

The poster information gives details about the FIR lodged at Kej Police Station under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 103(2), 140 (2), 126, 118 (1), 34 (4), 34(4), 324 (4) (5), 189(2), 190 including other details.

The villagers of Massajog had carried out Jal Samadhi agitation to press the state police to arrest the remaining accused in the case. The villagers relented only after SP Kanwat promised swift action in arresting the absconding accused.

Currently, Munde aide Walmik Karad is in CID custody for fourteen days after he surrendered at the CID headquarters in Pashan on December 31.

Karad has been arrested in connection with ₹ 2 crore extortion-related case lodged against him at Kej police station by Avaada wind energy company.

State minister Dhananjay Munde has alleged that Karad was connected with the murder of Desmukh. The state CID in its submission before the Beed court stated that there was a link between the murder and extortion case and demanded fifteen days custodial remand of Karad.

Three FIRs have been lodged in the case and later the state government handed over the probe to the CID to probe the case. As many as nine crack teams have been formed by the state CID to probe the case and nab the absconding accused.