Beed sarpanch murder: Dhas alleges Walmik Karad and associates arranged meeting at Munde’s residence 

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas from Ashti Patoda constituency in Beed on Sunday alleged that a meeting between Walmik Karad and renewable firm officials was held at Dhananjay Munde’s residence when a deal of ₹3 crore was made for going ahead with windmill project. The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, has sent shockwaves throughout the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune during the Jan-Akrosh march organised by the Maratha community to press the demand for punishment for the accused involved in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Dhas said that it was during the meeting at Munde’s residence, a demand for ₹50 lakh in advance was made during election period.

“Before ending the meeting, the company officials said that the deal would be finalised at ₹2 crore instead of ₹3 crore. However, Karad said that some money was to be paid during the election period, and ₹50 lakh was paid to Aka (Karad) and Bade Aka (Dhananjay Munde). At the same time, it was decided that a person named Krushna Kute of Om Sai Ram security agency be given the work of plant security at Massajog,” Dhas alleged.

Despite repeated attempts, Munde could not be reached for comments. Karad has already been arrested by CID in connection with ₹2 crore extortion bid from Avaada windmill energy firm.

The case, according to CID, has links with the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Dhas in his speech said that the presence of all those present can be determined with call detail records (CDR) during the probe and urged the CID to analyse the same which according to him will give their locations at the Satpura residence of the minister.

Dhas has been relentlessly targeting State Minister Dhananjay Munde over the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh. The MLA also expressed concern over the accused in the murder case being arrested one after another from Pune. A total of three accused including Walmik Karad and key suspect Suradshan Ghule have been arrested in Pune.

“The name of Pune will be tarnished as the gangs of Parli connection with Pune has come to the fore due to the arrests of the accused from the city. I appeal to Punekars to inform us about the accused properties,” Dhas said.

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, has sent shockwaves throughout the state. The CID has been investigating the case and has so far arrested seven suspects while moving ahead with confiscating assets linked to the suspects.