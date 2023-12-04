Bhide Wada residents refuse to handover land to PMC even after court orders

Even after the Supreme Court and High Court cleared the way for the acquisition of Bhide Wada property, obstacles continue for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Traders are now against handing over ownership of the property and refused to speak to civic officials who visited the site on Monday. Land owners and tenants had approached the Supreme Court, which also refused to offer them any respite. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The traders, which include land owners and tenants were absent at the spot and have sought more time, said officials.

The Bombay High Court recently ruled in favour of the PMC in a case related to Bhide Wada property where the civic body and state government plan to build a national memorial.

Later, the land owners and tenants approached the Supreme Court, which also refused to offer them any respite.

The locals of Bhide Wada were given a deadline of December 3 to vacate the premises. Despite the court’s decision, residents and businessmen have again contested the judgment, and have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline.

Bhide Wada is the place where Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls and is located in front of Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple.

Some of the traders said that they were not against building the memorial but wanted an alternate place at the same location.

An official requesting anonymity said, “As the deadline given by the court ended, now there is an option rather than acquiring it forcefully. We would brief the district collector about the ground situation and later act as per the instructions received from our senior officials.”