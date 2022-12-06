Bike taxi operators use social media to get customers: Vivek Bhimanwar

With the autorickshaw unions in Pune threatening to go on an indefinite strike from December 12 against bike taxi operator, the regional transport office (RTO) faces the task of reaching an amicable solution. The bike taxi aggregator Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) company officials have said that it will continue its services in Pune and Mumbai till the state transport department takes action (reject or accept) on their application to get legal licence for the bike taxi service.

State transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar shares the department’s plan to address the issue.

What is the state government’s take on bike taxi operators?

Our stand is clear. The state government has not given permission to any bike taxi operator to function in Maharashtra. The same applies to Rapido. We have received their application regarding licence for the service, but the state government is yet to take a decision on it. Hence, their bike service is illegal and we will continue to take action against them.

How will you address the indefinite strike planned by autorickshaw unions in Pune?

We have told the leaders of autorickshaw unions that our action against illegal bike taxis will continue. During our regular discussions with representatives of autorickshaw unions, we underline the inconvenience that residents will face if autorickshaws stay off roads. We have appealed to auto unions to cooperate with the state transport department.

Any difficulty faced while taking action against bike taxis and their online applications?

The bike taxis and its customers are penalised as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. As a demand was raised to shut down their mobile application, we took help of the cyber cell police department and the app was closed down in some districts. We found that the bike taxi aggregator is using the social media to reach out to customers, like forming WhatsApp groups and creating profiles on social media platforms. We are in regular touch with the cyber cell department to address the issue.