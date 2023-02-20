Biker dies after vehicle hits divider

Pune: A 60-year-old housekeeping staff died after his motorcycle hit a divider near GST Bhavan at Koregaon Park late Friday evening, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Shakil Jan Mohamad Sheikh of Rasta Peth.

According to the police, Sheikh was on his way home and speeding when he lost control of his bike and hit the divider near GST Bhavan building at around 7 pm. A police team rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead due to multiple injuries.

Shrikant Sawant, sub-inspector, Koregaon Park police station, said, “Probe finds that Sheikh was speeding his bike. We have filed a case under Sections 304(a) and 279 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.”