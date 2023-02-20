Home / Cities / Pune News / Biker dies after vehicle hits divider

Biker dies after vehicle hits divider

pune news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 11:46 PM IST

60-year-old housekeeping staff dies after his motorcycle hits a divider at Koregaon Park, said police

60-year-old housekeeping staff dies after his motorcycle hits a divider at Koregaon Park, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
60-year-old housekeeping staff dies after his motorcycle hits a divider at Koregaon Park, said police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A 60-year-old housekeeping staff died after his motorcycle hit a divider near GST Bhavan at Koregaon Park late Friday evening, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Shakil Jan Mohamad Sheikh of Rasta Peth.

According to the police, Sheikh was on his way home and speeding when he lost control of his bike and hit the divider near GST Bhavan building at around 7 pm. A police team rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead due to multiple injuries.

Shrikant Sawant, sub-inspector, Koregaon Park police station, said, “Probe finds that Sheikh was speeding his bike. We have filed a case under Sections 304(a) and 279 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out