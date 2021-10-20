Biker sans mask hurls shoe at traffic policeman for slapping fine in Pune

PUNE: A biker was arrested for throwing a shoe at a policeman after the latter fined him for riding his two-wheeler without wearing a mask at Dehu road in Pimpri-Chinchwad Sunday night. The incident took place at around 8.30pm in the Talwade gaonthan area. The arrested man was identified as Vishal Lahanu Dhokale, 29, a resident of Yevalewadi, Haveli, Pune, and a native of Parner, Ahmednagar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Narayan Mahadev Suryavanshi, 30, who is posted at the Talwade traffic division of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Dhokale was riding his Honda two-wheeler registered in Ahmednagar without wearing a mask, and was headed from Nigdi towards Talwade chowk where Suryavanshi is posted. When Suryavanshi slapped a fine of Rs200 on Dhokale, the latter started abusing Suryavanshi saying that the police are harassing citizens for a mere Rs100 to Rs200. Dhokale continued to resist wearing a mask and threatened Suryavanshi, according to the complaint.

A case under sections 353, 269, 188, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 51(b) of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulation Act, 2020 was registered at Dehu road police station.