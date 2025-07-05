Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

EVAutoTech Innovation Forum set for July 9 California Burrito, a Mexican fast-casual chain known for its build-your-own bowls, burritos and tacos, has announced the opening of its two restaurants in Pune at Nexus Westend Mall, Aundh and Mall of the Millenium, Wakad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The third edition of EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum will be held on July 9 at Taj Vivanta, Hinjewadi. The forum aims to bring together leading EV Enterprises, auto companies and auto sector thought leaders across the country. The forum features high-impact panels, fireside chats, and industry keynotes, drawing speakers from automotive majors such as Tata Motors, Visteon, Jio Platforms, Varroc, Skoda, MediaTek and Harman among others. The forum will also feature a demo zone & live vehicles display showcasing next-gen and innovative solutions for SDVs, electric vehicles, sustainable mobility and automotive technology.

California Burrito comes to Pune

California Burrito, a Mexican fast-casual chain known for its build-your-own bowls, burritos and tacos, has announced the opening of its two restaurants in Pune at Nexus Westend Mall, Aundh and Mall of the Millenium, Wakad. The launch marks the company’s debut in Pune and continues the growth push that saw California Burrito celebrate its 100-store milestone earlier this year in February. “Pune has been on our wish list ever since we heard Punekars ask, ‘When are you coming here?’ on social media,” said Bert Mueller, founder of California Burrito.

Tier 3 cities in Maha see 23% rise in online bookings

Tier 3 cities in Maharashtra saw a 23 per cent rise in online bus bookings. This growth reflects increasing digital adoption beyond metros and Tier 1 cities of Maharashtra, reveals redBus’s annual BusTrack Report for the year. The report tracks online bus ticketing trends across regions and user segments. Pune-Goa, Pune-Hyderabad, Pune-Indore top bus travel routes in Maharashtra and Mumbai-Hyderabad are also among the most travelled intercity corridors, says the report. Also, according to the report travellers in Maharashtra displayed a high preference for Sleeper buses (87%) and AC buses (82%). It highlights a demand for more comfortable and overnight travel options.

Crackdown on online fraud: Shields 2 lakh customers daily in Maharashtra and Goa

Bharti Airtel has announced steps to protect customers in Maharashtra and Goa from rising online fraud. As part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system, Airtel has safeguarded more than 2 lakh customers across the states of Maharashtra and Goa— within 36 days of launching its advanced fraud detection system. Enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds.