Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Prachay Capital partners with Knest for real estate financing in Pune, SHARP launches new products, and THE BOARDROOM co-working expands in Pune.
Prachay Capital revolutionises real estate financing
Prachay Capital, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) based in Pune, has forged a strategic partnership with leading Aluform manufacturer Knest, to introduce pioneering financing solutions. The collaboration comes as a boon to the real estate sector, particularly in Pune, where capital-intensive projects often face challenges in securing timely funding. Aluform, a cutting-edge technology essential for high-rise buildings and expansive projects, previously sourced mainly from Korean companies, has seen a notable shift towards Indian suppliers in recent years. Knest, led by Nitin Mittal, has emerged as a key player in this domain, capturing a significant market share.
SHARP unveils new products in Pune
SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd announced in Pune, the launch of its new compact Colour Multifunctional Printer (MFP) (BP-C533WD) and Interactive Whiteboard (PN-LC752 and PN-LC862). The new compact MFP can integrate seamlessly into any workplace, providing the high-end capabilities of A3 colour multifunction printers. Osamu Narita, managing director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Private Ltd, said, “The introduction of the cutting-edge MFP BP-C533WD and the advanced 4K Ultra HD interactive whiteboard is a testament to our dedication in combining state-of-the-art technology with exceptional performance, thereby establishing a new standard for efficiency and productivity in modern workplaces.”
The BOARDROOM co-working acquires 36,000 sq ft of office space in Pune
The BOARDROOM co-working, the well-known Mumbai-based co-working company, recently inaugurated two facilities, with a combined area of 36,000 square feet, marks a significant milestone in THE BOARDROOM’s journey of entering a new market and empowering professionals and businesses in Pune. With more than 70,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai, the Boardroom enters Pune market with 36,000 sq/ft that can cater to 800 seats. Their location offers a plethora of modern amenities, collaborative workspaces, and an inspiring environment that fosters creativity and productivity.