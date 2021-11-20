Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

QuickShift launches same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Mumbai

Pune-based plug-and-play logistics company QuickShift has launched its same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Mumbai. With QS-Rapid, customers can discover the product on the brand’s website and enter a pin code to check the feasibility of same-day delivery and select the delivery slot as per choice or convenience. Currently operating with 50+ delivery partners, QuickShift plans to add 5x more order volumes in the coming months and ramp up its partner network accordingly.

Anshul Goenka, CEO and Co- Founder, QuickShift, said, “We believe the market for same-day delivery is fuelled by underlying macro-trends, including increasing GDP, per capita income, rapid e-commerce adoption, urbanization, and changing consumer expectations. The option of having same-day shipping reduces cart abandonment by close to 25 per cent. Our technology is built end to end where the brands can have a single view over their orders and confirm delivery statuses. The end customers can check notifications and get an enhanced delivery experience. At the back end we have combined WMS + OMS capabilities with Middle Mile (In transit hub Management) and Last Mile (Partner delivery app) for a seamless experience.”

Intelsoft to launch fantasy cricket platform

IT and gaming solutions provider Integra Telecommunication and Software Limited has formally intimated the BSE that it is close to launching a niche software / game platform, namely ‘Cricket Fantasy’ – the Beta version launch of which is slated for March 2022.

The valuations of the new product in the portfolio are expected to be reflected in the first quarter of 2022.The company expects this to be a game changer due to high demand, high potential and high margins in the product offering. This would catapult Intelsoft, a small cap company, into an orbit that would empower it to directly compete with large companies like Nazara whose market capital is ₹8,000 crore.

Intelsoft also has plans in the offing to raise ₹50 crore for the development and new product/service marketing purposes to infuse never-before momentum into deeper market penetration.

Earlier, the company had approved the proposal to receive investment from Foreign Institutional Investor (FII), and for the upgradation of the company’s product software.

CatalyzeX raises $1.64 million to democratise AI for developers

CatalyzeX, a startup founded by brothers Gaurav Ragtah and Himanshu Ragtah for building a platform to help developers find the right machine learning techniques, code, and know-how faster, has announced $1.64 million in seed funding from Unshackled Ventures, Darling Ventures, Kepler Ventures, On Deck, Abstraction Capital, Unpopular Ventures, and Basecamp Fund.

Angel investors also participating include Anthony Goldbloom (co-founder & CEO of Kaggle, acquired by Google), Joe Fernandez (co-founder & CEO of Klout), Binh Tran (co-founder of Klout), Slava Kovalevskyi, Ilya Kirnos (ex-Google), Michael Shuffett (founder & CEO of Compose AI), Ritesh Malik (founder & CEO of Innov8 acq’d by OYO), and Akshay Chaturvedi (founder & CEO of Leverage Edu).

CatalyzeX currently has over 30,000 weekly active users comprising developers, data scientists, and applied researchers from both startups and larger institutions around the world.

K&L Wellness Technology raises ₹30 crore from

Health-tech company K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd (also known as RESET Tech) has raised a seed round of Rs30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, the company provides therapeutic-based health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

The raised funds will be invested to launch and scale its health tech platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the world of wellness through science-led personalised solutions.

Karan Talreja, Co-Founder of K&L Wellness Technology said, “We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter.”

Jetking partners with NEAR Protocol for Blockchain Technology course

Jetking Infotrain announced its partnership with Near Protocol, for providing an instructor-led one-on-one foundation course on Blockchain technology. This course is based on the industry-driven comprehensive curriculum approved by the National Skills Qualification Framework.

The course will be delivered live online by highly trained blockchain experts from the industry and will enable 1 lakh+ students to get access to a free appreciation program of 180 minutes training capsule on Blockchain technology. The free appreciation course contains an introduction to Blockchain and will showcase the future of blockchain in India and how it will help them.

Harsh Bharwani, CEO & managing director, Jetking Infotrain, said, “As the market size for Blockchain is rising, it is expected to grow to about $72 billion by 2026. Due to this, we at Jetking see this as a growing trend which will be integrated in all systems and hence, we are creating jobs and opportunities for the economy. Through this partnership with NEAR, we expect to grow and provide jobs in various sectors of work.”