Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Elderly care platform Anvayaa launches services in Pune

IoT and AI tech-based personalised elderly care platform Anvayaa has launched its services in Pune city to serve elders of the children staying away from their parents due to unavoidable reasons.

Anvayaa is setting up a robust eco-system in Pune city by partnering with Dr Snehal Bodhat’s Dental Clinic, SK Consultancy for ambulance services, SK Consultancy for home healthcare services, Portea Medical, Nightingales Home Health Care, New Life Cardiac Care and ICU for cardiac care and ICU, Hotel Lokseva for home food services, HDU Healthcare Services for home healthcare services and also creating its in-house team of ‘Care Managers’ and ‘24x7 Care Coordinators’.

Prashanth Reddy, founder and managing director, Anvayaa Kin-Care, said, “Elderly population in Pune is around eight lakh and is growing at about 2.7 per cent year on year. We have recently introduced a special plan for ‘dementia care’ with professionally curated programmes that provide cognitive stimulation to slow down the progress of dementia in the elder at the mild to moderate stages. We hope to enrol more and more families with Anvayaa and extend care-comfort and convenience to the elders and provide peace of mind to them and their kids.”

EdTech startup byteXL signs up 15 colleges for bridging skill gap

byteXL, an experiential learning platform for IT career aspirants, has announced signing up 15 colleges for bridging the skill gap in India and empowering students with their career-readying IT programme. The startup has tied up with DY Patil College of Engineering, KJ College of Engineering, Trinity CoE & Research, Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Siddhant College of Engineering, and others to strengthen the employability quotient of their 2,500 students.

byteXL is looking at training the students on much sought-after specialised skills including advanced coding, Dev Ops, Cloud Program, AI, ML, data services, cyber security, and full-stack, to name a few. Karun Tadepalli, CEO and co-founder byteXL, said, “We are excited to see the interest of the technical institutes in Maharashtra to upskill their students into the new-age technologies that are much in demand by the employers. In the last year, we have already helped 10,000 students to get employment in eminent organisations post going through our specialised programme. We are aiming to assist 2,500 students in Maharashtra to become career-ready with specialised skills in new-age technologies.”

udChalo bags India SME 100 Award

Consumer technology company udChalo has been listed amongst India’s top small and medium enterprises 100 lists in the 9th Edition of India SME 100 Awards. This award was conferred to the team in the presence of Narayan Rane, Union minister for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, minister of state for MSME.

The SME forum is a ‘not-for-profit’ organisation for small and medium enterprises. It aims to provide a voice to small and medium entrepreneurs, advocate changes to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and support and recognises innovative, globally competitive, SMEs in India. udChalo was applauded for the unique effort that it is making towards making life hassle-free for the armed forces of India.

Abani Jha, CFO udChalo, said, “udChalo team is elated to receive this recognition and award from the forum. udChalo has built trust as the key differentiator to service the services. We intend to stay relevant to our audience and make such headway to be a household name in the fraternity.”

DeepTech startup TechEagle launches Vertiplane X3

DeepTech startup ‘TechEagle’ has launched ‘Vertiplane X3’– the fastest hybrid e-VTOL Drone at the E-Commerce Logistics Summit held in Mumbai. Vertiplane X3 stands Verti (Vertical flying, landing and take-off capabilities like a helicopter) + Plane (Can cruise fast and cover long-distance like a passenger Aeroplane), X3 is model number in the Vertiplane series.

It is an electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) drone that has the hybrid capabilities of a helicopter and an aeroplane, allowing it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter without the need for a runway in a space as small as 5m by 5m. When the drone reaches the cruise height and speed, it operates like an aeroplane until the destination and switches back to helicopter mode to land.

Vikram, founder and CEO of TechEagle, said, “Last-mile logistics is one of the most complex logistical issues not just in India but all across the world. It gets more difficult in hilly terrain and sometimes people die just because the medical essentials couldn’t reach them on demand. To address this problem, we’re coming up with a solution which will solve all pain points.”

Mitsubishi Electric India strengthens its sustainability activities in Pune

As a part of its community development programme, Mitsubishi Electric India has donated and installed air-conditioning at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The company installed air conditioners in the blood storage lab, blood bank, plasma donation lab and the sonography room of the hospital.

The purpose of the community development programme is to support the infrastructure of the hospital, by providing a comfortable environment for easy medical test sample storage and better treatment facilities for the patients of the hospital. The launch activity at the hospital was done by Tomohiro Yoshida, director of FAID Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd.

He said, “During the Covid-19 outbreak Pune was affected with a high number of cases. This experience taught us the importance of strengthening the healthcare system. Installation of air conditioners promotes a sustainable and comfortable environment that helps to improve the health infrastructures. We have also supported Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in providing oxygen tankers to the Maharashtra Government, which in turn supplied much-needed oxygen supply to all the areas of the state.”