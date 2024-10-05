Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Quick Heal launches solution to fight fraud Quick Heal announced AntiFraud.AI that will help people take decisive action against online fraud. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: As a front-runner in cyber security solutions, Quick Heal announced AntiFraud.AI that will help people take decisive action against online fraud. Sanjay Katkar, managing director, Quick Heal said that there was a total loss of ₹42,000 crore in fraudulent online transactions in the last financial year. “Ever since the epidemic digitisation has grown manifold. As a result, we have had to include fraud in our protection services, besides just malware and viruses.” AntiFraud.AI can be used across all digital access gadgets, computers, laptops as well as mobile phones. Vishal Salvi, chief executive officer, Quick Heal, said, “Last year, we collaborated with Data Security Council of India to study the threats exclusively for our country and used the results to create our latest product.”

Kinetic Green announces limited edition of electric vehicle

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited announced a limited edition of Safar Smart passenger vehicle available in lead acid and lithium battery variants. Designed for customers who require dual functionality, it offers space for passengers and cargo. It features a hard top roof with carrier. Additionally, it includes music system, floor mats, and wheel caps. Kinetic Green is targeting a revenue of ₹250 to ₹300 crore in the three-wheeler segment for the 2024-25 financial year.