 BJMC, Sassoon start skill lab centre - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
BJMC, Sassoon start skill lab centre

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 20, 2024 07:04 AM IST

BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital have started a skill lab centre from funds released by the ministry of health and family welfare

Pune: The BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), Pune have started a skill lab centre from funds released by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), officials said on Wednesday.

BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital have started a skill lab centre from funds released by the ministry of health and family welfare. (AP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital have started a skill lab centre from funds released by the ministry of health and family welfare. (AP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

BJMC dean Dr Chandrakant Mhaske inaugurated the facility on Tuesday. Postgraduate deputy dean Dr Shekhar Pradhan, deputy medical superintendent Dr Savita Kamble, administrative officer Goroba Avate and heads of departments, faculty and nursing staff were present. The lab will offer National Emergency Life Support (NELS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) courses to students and faculty.

News / Cities / Pune / BJMC, Sassoon start skill lab centre
